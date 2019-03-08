Partly Cloudy

Man with Ipswich links wanted in connection with abduction and rape of two women

PUBLISHED: 09:23 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:46 30 April 2019

Joseph McCann, who is wanted by police, has links to Ipswich Picture: MET POLICE

Archant

An “extremely dangerous” man wanted in connection with the abduction and rape of two women has links to Ipswich.

The Metropolitan Police appealed to identify a man wanted in connection with the offences on Sunday and based on information received, officers believe the man is Joseph McCann.

The 33-year-old, who has links to the Suffolk town as well as Watford and Aylesbury, is known to use false names – most recently Joel, according to the Met.

McCann is described as being of muscular build and 5ft 10in tall. He has blue eyes, a bald head or shaved blond hair with a light-coloured short beard.

He has a slight Irish accent and is described as having a distinctive tattoo of the name 'bobbie' on his stomach.

Officers believe McCann may attempt to disguise his appearance.

Police are still trying to trace a silver or grey-coloured Ford S-Max people carrier, which had false number plates, in connection with the offences.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “We would ask anyone with any information about McCann's whereabouts to contact us immediately – McCann is considered extremely dangerous and a risk to the public and we ask people not to approach him, but instead call 999.  “If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers. It is vitally important we trace him in connection with these offences.

“My team continues to work around the clock and we are making progress in furthering the investigation.”

The women, both in their 20s, have been left traumatised and are receiving support from specialist officers.

A 33-year-old man arrested on Sunday, April 28 on suspicion of conspiracy to rape has been released under investigation.

Anyone who can help is asked to call the incident room on 020 8785 8244 or 999 quoting CAD 3041/25Apr.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC and or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

