Suspended sentence for man who assaulted couple as they left restaurant

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who assaulted a couple as they left a restaurant in the town's Buttermarket centre has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mitchell Brewer pushed Christian Woods over before hitting him in the face under the eye and kicking and stamping on him, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When Mr Woods' partner, Leanne Williamson, tried to pull Brewer away he had shoved her causing her to hit a shop window and temporarily lose consciousness, said Nicola May, prosecuting.

Brewer, 21, of Bishops Hill, Ipswich, was committed to the Crown Court for sentence after being convicted by magistrates of two offences of assault by beating.

He was also committed for sentence for breaching a suspended sentence order by being in possession of two knives.

He was given a 24 month prison sentence suspended for 24 months, a 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation each to Mr Woods and Ms Williamson

You may also want to watch:

The court heard Brewer was wearing a mask when he became involved in a verbal exchange with Mr Woods and Ms Williamson as they left Byron restaurant in the Buttermarket in February last year.

Brewer, who was with a group of young people made a comment to Mr Woods along the lines of him ' thinking he was a big man' and both Mr Woods and Ms Williamson had ignored him, said Nicola May, prosecuting.

The couple continued walking through the Buttermarket but as they were passing TK Maxx there was another confrontation during which Ms Williamson told Brewer to go away.

Brewer then pulled off the mask he was wearing and had grabbed hold of Mr Woods and started pushing and shoving him, said Miss May.

Mr Woods ended up on the ground and because he was holding Brewer's clothing he carried the defendant down with him.

Mr Woods then felt a blow under his eye and felt kicks and stamps raining down on him.

It was at this stage that Ms Williamson intervened and was shoved into a shop window by Brewer.

Brewer's passport was found at the scene of the assaults.

Miss May said that in January 2019 Brewer was found in possession of a kitchen knife and a folding knife when he was stopped by police near Bramford Lane, Ipswich.