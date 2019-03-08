E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Diner jailed for assaulting restaurant owner

PUBLISHED: 16:30 01 November 2019

Papa Panda restaurant in Carr Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Papa Panda restaurant in Carr Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man who punched the owner of Ipswich restaurant Panda in the face and held him in a headlock has been jailed for eight months.

John Ryan and his partner had a meal at the Papa Panda restaurant in Carr Street but he became abusive and told a member of staff to go away when they handed him a bill for £59, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The wife of the owner of the restaurant asked Ryan to calm down but when his partner got out a bank card to pay the bill he had snatched it away and said they weren't going to pay, said Charles Kellett, prosecuting.

You may also want to watch:

When Ryan tried to leave the restaurant the owner told him he needed to pay.

Ryan then punched him on the jaw and held him in a headlock.

Police were called and Ryan then punched an officer in the arm.

Ryan, 39, of no fixed address, admitted assault by beating, assaulting a police officer, making off without payment and having a lock knife.

Steven Dyble, for Ryan, said the lock knife found on his client when he was arrested had not been produced during the incident.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is expected to be closed on Saturday morning Picture: GREGG BROWN

Historic building on Ipswich waterfront set for major revamp – but not everyone is happy

No. 4 College Street, Ipswich, which is to be revamped. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Popular Waterfront café closing after death of founder

Alexia McEwen and Anna Matthews at the La Tour Cycle Cafe in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge accident now clear after miles of tailbacks

The traffic heading eastbound on the Orwell Bridge and the A14 is at a standstill for miles Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is expected to be closed on Saturday morning Picture: GREGG BROWN

Historic building on Ipswich waterfront set for major revamp – but not everyone is happy

No. 4 College Street, Ipswich, which is to be revamped. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Popular Waterfront café closing after death of founder

Alexia McEwen and Anna Matthews at the La Tour Cycle Cafe in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge accident now clear after miles of tailbacks

The traffic heading eastbound on the Orwell Bridge and the A14 is at a standstill for miles Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge expected to be CLOSED on Saturday morning

The Orwell Bridge is expected to be closed on Saturday morning Picture: GREGG BROWN

How will Brexit Party affect Ipswich in 2019 General Election?

Will the Brexit Party change anything in this year's general election in East Anglia? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Poulter presents petition opposing northern bypass to Parliament

Witnesham Parish Council chairman Chris Rush, district councillor Tony Fryatt and Dr Dan Poulter before a

Ndaba joins Cotter on loan at Chelmsford

Ipswich Town defender Corrie Ndaba has joined Chelmsford City on loan. Photo: Ross Halls

Villagers mount battle to save pub from being turned into a home – 10 years after it closed

The Queen's Head at Erwarton back in 2004 Picture: OWEN HINES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists