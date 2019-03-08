Diner jailed for assaulting restaurant owner
PUBLISHED: 16:30 01 November 2019
Archant
A man who punched the owner of Ipswich restaurant Panda in the face and held him in a headlock has been jailed for eight months.
John Ryan and his partner had a meal at the Papa Panda restaurant in Carr Street but he became abusive and told a member of staff to go away when they handed him a bill for £59, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
The wife of the owner of the restaurant asked Ryan to calm down but when his partner got out a bank card to pay the bill he had snatched it away and said they weren't going to pay, said Charles Kellett, prosecuting.
When Ryan tried to leave the restaurant the owner told him he needed to pay.
Ryan then punched him on the jaw and held him in a headlock.
Police were called and Ryan then punched an officer in the arm.
Ryan, 39, of no fixed address, admitted assault by beating, assaulting a police officer, making off without payment and having a lock knife.
Steven Dyble, for Ryan, said the lock knife found on his client when he was arrested had not been produced during the incident.