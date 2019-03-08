Diner jailed for assaulting restaurant owner

Papa Panda restaurant in Carr Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A man who punched the owner of Ipswich restaurant Panda in the face and held him in a headlock has been jailed for eight months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Ryan and his partner had a meal at the Papa Panda restaurant in Carr Street but he became abusive and told a member of staff to go away when they handed him a bill for £59, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The wife of the owner of the restaurant asked Ryan to calm down but when his partner got out a bank card to pay the bill he had snatched it away and said they weren't going to pay, said Charles Kellett, prosecuting.

You may also want to watch:

When Ryan tried to leave the restaurant the owner told him he needed to pay.

Ryan then punched him on the jaw and held him in a headlock.

Police were called and Ryan then punched an officer in the arm.

Ryan, 39, of no fixed address, admitted assault by beating, assaulting a police officer, making off without payment and having a lock knife.

Steven Dyble, for Ryan, said the lock knife found on his client when he was arrested had not been produced during the incident.