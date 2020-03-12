Court hears man's claims of torture at hands of gang

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man who was allegedly beaten and tortured in his Ipswich home by a gang who mistakenly thought he was hiding a £6,000 package containing drugs told police he suffered two broken ribs as a result of being kicked during his ordeal.

In a recorded interview with police played to a jury at Ipswich Crown Court, Leroy Roberts described having boiling water containing sugar thrown at him from a kettle, being whipped with a cable, having kitchen cleaner sprayed in his eyes and being kicked.

Mr Roberts said his alleged attackers mistakenly believed he had a package containing £6,000 of drugs secreted in his anus and had held him against his will at his home in Bramford Lane, Ipswich, while they tried to retrieve it.

Before the court are Brandon Smith, 23, of Partridge Road, Ipswich, Brook Smith, 19, of no fixed address, Levi Gordon-Williams, 20, of Allenby Road, Ipswich, Connor Smith, 21, of no fixed address, Lukas Kupcikovas, 19, of Domonic Drive, Eltham, London, and a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich who cannot be named because of his age.

They all deny wounding Mr Roberts, who is aged in his 40s, with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm and falsely imprisoning him between October 5 and October 8 last year.

It has been alleged that during his alleged ordeal, which lasted several hours, Mr Roberts was given electric shocks with an exposed wire and had boiling water mixed with sugar thrown over his naked body.

An attempt at a form of torture called 'water boarding' was also allegedly used on him and cleaning fluid was sprayed in his eyes.

He was also allegedly whipped with a cable, had a sock stuffed in his mouth to stop him screaming and had his head shaved and was given a cold shower to get rid of forensic evidence.

David Baird, prosecuting, said his attackers mistakenly believed he had concealed a package containing drugs belonging to them in his rectum.

Mr Baird said that during his ordeal Mr Roberts, who had recently been released from prison, was made to sit on a chair which had the seat removed, while attempts were made to get him to pass the drugs.

The trial continues.