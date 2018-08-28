Man jailed for stalking ex-wife while in disguise

An Ipswich man banned from contacting his wife followed her around a supermarket filming her with a mobile phone while wearing a false wig.

Georgina Hampton was in a Sainsbury’s store with her daughter when she saw a man wearing a hat with a ginger beard and “blonde gingery” hair pointing his phone at her, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Ms Hampton didn’t recognise the man and was so scared she developed palpitations, said Hugh Vass, prosecuting.

Her daughter recognised him as her father Raymond Clarke when she saw him getting into a car.

Mr Clarke’s son Jason told police it was him and not his father in Sainsbury’s wearing the disguise.

Raymond Clarke, 54, of London Road, Ipswich, admitted five offences of breaching a restraining order and was jailed for 11 months.

Jason Clarke, 33, of Copperfield Road, Ipswich, admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice and was jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months. He was ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work and to pay £330 costs.

The court heard Raymond Clarke was banned from contacting his wife and two daughters in June 2017 for three years for harassment, then in September 2017 he was given a suspended prison sentence for four breaches of the order.

Mr Vass said in addition to the Sainsbury’s incident, on October 18 2017 Raymond Clarke breached the restraining order by parking outside the home of one of his daughters and telling her partner that he “loved her and was still her dad”.

He also parked his van on his former wife’s drive on October 16 2017, and made two telephone calls to her in January last year.

The court heard Clarke and his former wife had a 29 year relationship before they separated.

John Farmer, for Raymond Clarke, said the offences committed by his client hadn’t involved violence and urged the court not to jail him.

Steven Dyble, for Jason Clarke, said his client had falsely claimed he was the man in Sainsbury’s following his step-mother because he didn’t want his father to get into trouble.

He said he had acted out of “misplaced loyalty”.