Burglar who stole trainers while high on drugs receives six-month sentence

20 August, 2020 - 07:30
Dermot Ryan was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A burglar who stole two pairs of trainers from the porch of an Ipswich home while high on drugs has been handed a six-month prison sentence.

Dermot Ryan, 29, of no fixed address in Ipswich, was seen by the occupants of a home in Tern Road, Ipswich, entering the porch area on September 19 last year, magistrates heard.

At first, the woman in the house believed someone was posting a leaflet through her door but when the person’s shadow stayed in the porch for longer than neccesary, she became suspicious.

The couple at the house have CCTV and when they checked the footage, they saw a man holding a pair of scissors rummaging around in their porch before he left with something under his arm, Lesla Small, prosecuting, told the court.

When the couple checked their porch, they discovered a pair of Converse trainers, worth around £40, and a pair of £50 Adidas trainers were missing.

Police were called and the couple were able to give a description of the man, and the officer was able to capture the CCTV footage on his body-worn camera.

Ms Small said no-one was detained at the time, but police circulated the image of the suspect on their system.

On October 3, police were driving along Norwich Road in Ipswich when an officer spotted someone who looked like the intruder.

Ryan was stopped and searched but not arrested at that time as the officer was not 100% sure that he was the intruder, Ms Small said.

Ryan was then sentenced for another matter and is currently serving a three-and-a-half year jail term.

Appearing via video link, Ryan pleaded guilty to burglary before magistrates on Wednesday.

Gina Mattioli, defending, said Ryan did not remember the incident as he was high on drugs at the time but admitted it was him in the CCTV footage.

In a letter read to magistrates by Miss Mattioli, Ryan apologised to the victims and said his life had spiralled downwards following the death of his father.

He said he was now seeking treatment for his drug addiction through available services at the prison.

Magistrates handed Ryan a six-month sentence to run concurrently alongside his current term and ordered him to pay £95 in compensation.

