E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Drunken man who made threats to ex-partner avoids jail

29 July, 2020 - 16:30
Dale Sunderland received a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dale Sunderland received a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An Ipswich man who subjected his ex-partner to a series of “abusive and menacing” calls and messages while drunk has avoided prison.

Dale Sunderland, 54, of Speedwell Road, was not “able to accept” his relationship with the woman was over, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

Charles Falk, prosecuting, told the court that Sunderland’s relationship with the woman in Essex ended in 2016 and he received a six-week suspended sentence and a restraining order in 2017 following unwanted calls.

When the woman moved to Ipswich in October 2019 because her father was dying, Sunderland got in touch again and was initially “nice and kind” before the “thoroughly unpleasant” drunken abuse began, Mr Falk told the court.

Between December 3 and December 5, 2019, Sunderland made threats to the woman and told her he knew where she lived, the court heard.

“She told him she was recording the calls, but that just made him worse,” Mr Falk said.

On January 4, Sunderland also abused a man who answered the victim’s telephone by swearing and making accusations.

The court heard the calls and messages had “absolutely terrified” the victim and she had suffered from insomnia as a result of Sunderland’s behaviour.

He initially pleaded not guilty to one charge of stalking and a separate count of sending an electronic message with intent to cause distress or anxiety and was released on bail in February this year.

However, Sunderland breached his bail conditions by contacting the woman and was remanded in custody on April 27.

You may also want to watch:

On June 11, he pleaded guilty to the charge of sending an electronic message with intent to cause distress.

Lynne Shirley, defending, said there was an “unhappy history between the parties”.

Ms Shirley said the victim had engaged with Sunderland although it did not “excuse his behaviour”.

He has since sought help from alcohol rehabilitation charity Turning Point, Ms Shirley told the court.

Sunderland has 13 previous convictions for 17 offences, the court heard.

Prosecutors offered no evidence in relation to the stalking charge and a verdict of not guilty was recorded for that count.

Judge Rupert Overbury described Sunderland as a “Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde” character.

He said: “You need to wake up and get real about your life. “When you are not in drink, you are a really nice and caring person, it’s like Dr Jeykll and Mr Hyde.

“These offences are clearly underpinned by your dependency on alcohol.”

Sentencing Sunderland to 27 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, the judge warned: “If you put a foot wrong then you will be back in front of me and you will go to prison.”

Sunderland must also complete 35 rehabilitation days, with a two-year alcohol treatment requirement.

He was also given a five-year restraining order.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Dangerous paedophile jailed after trying to meet boy in park for sex

Andrew Chaplin was jailed for four years, with an extended licence period, at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Just remember I’ll always love you’ – 22-year-old’s heartbreaking final words before fatal A14 crash

Andrew Warne died in January following a crash on the A14. Picture: FAMILY OF ANDREW WARNE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Dangerous paedophile jailed after trying to meet boy in park for sex

Andrew Chaplin was jailed for four years, with an extended licence period, at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Just remember I’ll always love you’ – 22-year-old’s heartbreaking final words before fatal A14 crash

Andrew Warne died in January following a crash on the A14. Picture: FAMILY OF ANDREW WARNE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Brothers admit heroin and cocaine supply charges

The brothers appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Former £1.5m Town star Martin drops down two divisions to sign for non-league Ebbsfleet

Former Ipswich Town star Lee Martin has signed for Ebbsfleet United of the National League South Picture: EBBSFLEET UTD

Man bitten by dog on cycle home from Co-op

The man was bitten in the leg by a dog on his way home from the East of England Co-op Foodstore in King Street, Walton, Felixstowe, last week. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Family’s heartbreak as Kayden, 14, tragically takes own life a year after mum’s death

Kayden Cantlow (left) with his mum Michelle and his brother Francis. Picture: CANTLOW FAMILY

Greater Anglia marks a year of new trains as reliability improves

Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles with one of the new bimode trains at Lowestoft station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA