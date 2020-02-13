Man who threatened to 'rearrange' face of train conductor is jailed

A man caught with two offensive weapons who threatened to "rearrange the face" of a train conductor has been jailed by a judge.

Cassell Shallow, 35, of Dean Close, London, was at Ipswich railway station on October 2 last year and asked a member of staff at the barrier if he could travel to London without a ticket.

When he was told he could not, Shallow said: "I'm going to do what I'm going to do."

The member of staff continued to observe Shallow and he bought a ticket to Manningtree, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

On the train, Shallow was challenged by a ticket inspector but the train had already gone past Manningtree and he was told he would need to buy another ticket.

Shallow then became abusive, Richard Sedgewick, prosecutor, told the court, refusing to buy another ticket and telling the inspector: "I'm not buying a ticket to Colchester. I'll rearrange your face".

The British Transport Police were called and when the train stopped at Colchester, Shallow was met by officers.

He again became aggressive and abusive and a search of his rucksack revealed a broken kitchen knife, a metal throwing card with a serrated edge, and £110 worth of cannabis.

Shallow had eight previous convictions for 13 offences between 2002 and 2019.

The court heard that Shallow, who appeared via video link at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, had issues with his mental health.

He claimed the cannabis was for personal use.

Peter Spary, defending, said: "The throwing card with the serrated edges was bought that way. He got it from a tourist shop in Southend.

"He was using it to self-harm.

"The 12-inch knife with an 8-inch blade was broken, he didn't adapt it."

Shallow previously pleaded guilty at Colchester Magistrates' Court to two charges of possessing an offensive weapon and possession of class B drugs.

He denied using threatening words or behaviour but was convicted at trial.

Sentencing Shallow, Judge Emma Peters said: "I do accept you have mental health difficulties but it is appropriate that you receive a sentence of immediate custody for these offences."

Judge Peters sentenced Shallow to eight months for each offensive weapon charge to run concurrently.

He received no separate penalty for the other two charges.