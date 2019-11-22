E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man charged with GBH and false imprisonment

PUBLISHED: 16:56 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 22 November 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man will appear at crown court next month charged with false imprisonment and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Lukas Kupcikovas, 19, of Domonic Drive, Eltham, London, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday via video link from Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

Kupcikovas is charged with causing GBH to another man and detaining him against his will between October 5 and October 8 this year.

Kupcikovas, who spoke only to confirm his name and address, did not enter a plea.

A bail application was made by Jacqueline Upton, defending, but magistrates refused the application and Kupcikovas was remanded in custody.

He will appear at Ipswich Crown Court on December 20.

