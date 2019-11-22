Man charged with GBH and false imprisonment

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man will appear at crown court next month charged with false imprisonment and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lukas Kupcikovas, 19, of Domonic Drive, Eltham, London, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday via video link from Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

Kupcikovas is charged with causing GBH to another man and detaining him against his will between October 5 and October 8 this year.

Kupcikovas, who spoke only to confirm his name and address, did not enter a plea.

A bail application was made by Jacqueline Upton, defending, but magistrates refused the application and Kupcikovas was remanded in custody.

He will appear at Ipswich Crown Court on December 20.