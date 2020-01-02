E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Diabetic gets parking fine after 'emergency' KFC

02 January, 2020 - 19:00
A man with type 1 diabetes says his parking fine appeal was rejected despite explaining he was experiencing symptoms of a hypoglycemic attack at the time Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man with type 1 diabetes says his parking fine appeal was rejected despite explaining he was experiencing symptoms of a hypoglycemic attack at the time Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An Ipswich man with diabetes has been fined for overstaying at Cardinal Park car park - after he started feeling symptoms of a hypoglycemic attack while in KFC.

Mahfuj Motlib, 27, popped into KFC in Ipswich after a gym session on December 8, looking to grab a cup of coffee.

He had parked in the red bays at Cardinal Park, which gives KFC customers free parking for one hour.

However, once inside KFC, Mr Motlib, who has type 1 diabetes, started feeling the symptoms of an oncoming hypoglycemic attack so ordered a meal to stabilise his blood sugar levels.

Following DVLA guidelines, he waited until he felt the symptoms subside before trying to drive home.

However, days later he received a parking fine through the post as he had gone 31 minutes over the free one hour.

He appealed the fine, sending proof of his medical condition as well as receipt for the meal at KFC to operator Euro Car Parks but his appeal was rejected.

"If they had shown a bit of understanding and compassion I wouldn't have minded," he said. "But I feel they completely disregarded that I am a diabetic and had issues with my heath."

Mr Motlib has now paid the fine but thinks it is unfair that his medical condition was not taken into account in the appeal.

He said the appeal rejection letter makes no mention of his health condition, and feels he has been sent a pre-written response.

"It seems like they have sent me a template letter about my appeal that had already been prepared.

"It shows a lack of sensitivity.

"If it said they had considered my health condition but can't stop the ticket that wouldn't be so bad, but it feels they haven't even looked at it.

"It just seems unfair."

Mr Motlib said he had been a regular customer at Cardinal Park and always makes sure he has a parking ticket in his window.

He said it was only due to his low blood sugar that he didn't get a ticket to cover his parking beyond the free one hour.

In its response, Euro Car Parks said it had confirmed no pay and display ticket matching his number plate was bought at the time and that signage in the area is clear that a valid ticket must be purchased for the full duration of the time in the car park.

Euro Car Parks were contacted for comment

Most Read

Landlord’s dismay as Ipswich community pub set to close in new year

Earl Kitchener landlord Steve Wardley said he is upset to close the business but has no other choice Picture: STEVE WARDLEY

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following double stabbing in Felixstowe

A man has been arrested following a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 80s dies in Ipswich house fire

A man in his eighties has died in a house fire in Teal Close, Ipswich Pictrure: ADAM HOWLETT

Cyclist involved in crash dies from injuries

Yarmouth Road closed while police attended the crash between a cyclist and car Picture: ARCHANT

Woman in her 70s taken to hospital after being kicked in the ribs in Ipswich

The assault took place on Norwich Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Landlord’s dismay as Ipswich community pub set to close in new year

Earl Kitchener landlord Steve Wardley said he is upset to close the business but has no other choice Picture: STEVE WARDLEY

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following double stabbing in Felixstowe

A man has been arrested following a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 80s dies in Ipswich house fire

A man in his eighties has died in a house fire in Teal Close, Ipswich Pictrure: ADAM HOWLETT

Cyclist involved in crash dies from injuries

Yarmouth Road closed while police attended the crash between a cyclist and car Picture: ARCHANT

Woman in her 70s taken to hospital after being kicked in the ribs in Ipswich

The assault took place on Norwich Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Diabetic gets parking fine after ‘emergency’ KFC

A man with type 1 diabetes says his parking fine appeal was rejected despite explaining he was experiencing symptoms of a hypoglycemic attack at the time Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Earl Kitchener to stay open days after announcing its closure

Earl Kitchener landlord Steve Wardley said the pub will remain open Picture: STEVE WARDLEY

MPs keep Copdock Mill upgrade at top of government agenda

Suffolk's seven Conservative MPs are to keep up pressure for a rebuilding of the Copdock Mill junction and other parts of the A14. Back row: James Cartlidge, Dr Dan Poulter and Peter Aldous. Front row: Dr Therese Coffey, Tom Hunt, Matt Hancock and Jo Churchill. Picture: ELAINE BRYCE

Milsoms reveals plans for major new extension at Kesgrave Hall

Plans have been revealed for the Kesgrave Milsoms expansion of a new hotel of 27 bedrooms, as shown in this picture of what the proposed site will look like. Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Keane’s birthday and tales of trains – Carl’s Travels with Town at Exeter City

David Norris celebrates putting Ipswich Town ahead against Exeter City, in a 3-2 Carling Cup success of 2010. Picture: PAGEPIX
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists