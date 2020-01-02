Diabetic gets parking fine after 'emergency' KFC

A man with type 1 diabetes says his parking fine appeal was rejected despite explaining he was experiencing symptoms of a hypoglycemic attack at the time Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An Ipswich man with diabetes has been fined for overstaying at Cardinal Park car park - after he started feeling symptoms of a hypoglycemic attack while in KFC.

Mahfuj Motlib, 27, popped into KFC in Ipswich after a gym session on December 8, looking to grab a cup of coffee.

He had parked in the red bays at Cardinal Park, which gives KFC customers free parking for one hour.

However, once inside KFC, Mr Motlib, who has type 1 diabetes, started feeling the symptoms of an oncoming hypoglycemic attack so ordered a meal to stabilise his blood sugar levels.

Following DVLA guidelines, he waited until he felt the symptoms subside before trying to drive home.

However, days later he received a parking fine through the post as he had gone 31 minutes over the free one hour.

He appealed the fine, sending proof of his medical condition as well as receipt for the meal at KFC to operator Euro Car Parks but his appeal was rejected.

"If they had shown a bit of understanding and compassion I wouldn't have minded," he said. "But I feel they completely disregarded that I am a diabetic and had issues with my heath."

Mr Motlib has now paid the fine but thinks it is unfair that his medical condition was not taken into account in the appeal.

He said the appeal rejection letter makes no mention of his health condition, and feels he has been sent a pre-written response.

"It seems like they have sent me a template letter about my appeal that had already been prepared.

"It shows a lack of sensitivity.

"If it said they had considered my health condition but can't stop the ticket that wouldn't be so bad, but it feels they haven't even looked at it.

"It just seems unfair."

Mr Motlib said he had been a regular customer at Cardinal Park and always makes sure he has a parking ticket in his window.

He said it was only due to his low blood sugar that he didn't get a ticket to cover his parking beyond the free one hour.

In its response, Euro Car Parks said it had confirmed no pay and display ticket matching his number plate was bought at the time and that signage in the area is clear that a valid ticket must be purchased for the full duration of the time in the car park.

Euro Car Parks were contacted for comment