Man found carrying knife at railway station is jailed

PUBLISHED: 18:00 09 January 2020

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man who was tasered by police at Ipswich railway station after he dialled 999 to say he was carrying a knife and was going to harm himself or someone else has been jailed for 12 months.

Daniel Barber pulled out a knife as he came through a ticket barrier at the station and held it in a way that resulted in the waiting police offers drawing their tasers, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Barber, 22, of no fixed address, admitted possessing a bladed article.

Jailing him for 12 months Judge Emma Peters said: "You telephoned the police to let them know you were at Ipswich station and had a knife. You were coming through the ticket barriers when you pulled out a knife and held it in such a way it caused police to draw their tasers."

"It would have been very frightening for anyone at the station to witness anything like that," she added.

Barber, who wasn't legally represented, told the court he had been in custody since the incident on October 12.

He said he had been diagnosed with several mental health problems.

