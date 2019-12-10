E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man chases group with 'weapon' near Ipswich school

PUBLISHED: 11:43 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 10 December 2019

A man was supposedly seen chasing people with a weapon in Aberdeen Way in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man is said to have chased a group of people with an object feared to be a weapon close to an Ipswich primary school.

Police received a report from a teenager who claimed she saw the man with the weapon chasing people in Aberdeen Way on Friday, December 6 - near to Rushmere Hall School around school leaving time.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed it is an isolated report and they have yet to receive reports from the victims of the alleged incident.

Officers were unable to locate the weapon or those involved after a search of the area.

The suspect was also believed to be a teenager or young adult.

Nearby Northgate High School issued a message to parents and carers, asking those with any information to contact police.

Rushmere Hall Primary School did not wish to comment on ongoing police investigations.

Northgate High School has also been approached for comment.

Anyone with any information which could aid police in their enquiries should contact the force on 101, quoting reference 37/73745/19.

