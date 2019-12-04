Amusement arcade burglar so intoxicated he could not recall break-in

Manning's Amusements, in Felixstowe Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A man has admitted burgling a Felixstowe amusement arcade despite having no recollection of committing the offence.

Andrew Brown was said to have been so intoxicated that he failed to recall breaking into Manning's Amusement Park in the early hours of December 7 last year.

The 32-year-old appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to admit entering the venue as a trespasser and stealing a quantity of cash.

Prosecutor Ian Devine said Brown broke into the seafront arcade with another male, and stole bags of two-pence and 10-pence coins, after damaging machines and strewing around paper.

The court heard that, following a police search lasting several hours, Brown, of Adastral Close, Felixstowe, was detected by a heat sensor, lying under a tarpaulin.

He was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre, where he was questioned and released under investigation, before being summonsed last month.

Mark Holt, mitigating, said Brown had been "highly intoxicated" and had no recollection of events.

He said the father-of-two had relapsed into class A drug use after a five-year period of abstinence, following the break-up of a long-term relationship, and the subsequent loss of accommodation and employment.

"The second male involved was never caught up with, so we'll never know who led whom astray," added Mr Holt.

More recently, said Mr Holt, Brown had got his life back on track and had been employed during the last year, but was currently in receipt of universal credit.

"It was an unfortunate episode but, hopefully, things are turning around for the better," he added.

"Class A drugs were historically an issue, and were again at the time, but he says he has got himself clean."

District judge Julie Cooper sentenced Brown to a 12-month community order, including 75 hours of unpaid work, and ordered him to pay £50 in compensation to Manning's, £85 towards the cost of prosecution and an £85 statutory fee towards victim services.

Following the burglary, which took place shortly before 5am on December 7 last year, Charles Manning, owner of the amusement park, said some damage was caused but nothing of value had been taken.