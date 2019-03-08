E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man summonsed to court over Manning's Amusement Park burglary

PUBLISHED: 12:37 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 18 November 2019

Chas.Manning newly painted art deco building

Chas.Manning newly painted art deco building

(c) copyright citizenside.com

A man has been summonsed to appear in court following a burglary at a popular amusement park on Felixstowe seafront.

The break-in, at Manning's Amusement Park in Sea Road happened shortly before 5am on December 7 last year.

A quantity of cash was stolen from inside.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on the same day on suspicion of burglary. He was later taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, where he was questioned and released under investigation.

The man, now 32, has since been summonsed to Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 3, where he will be charged with burglary.

