Manningtree train station to gain 220 parking spaces

PUBLISHED: 17:41 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:41 18 December 2018

Manningtree Train Station Picture: ARCHANT

Manningtree Train Station Picture: ARCHANT

It has emerged that plans to extend the Manningtree train station car park have been approved.

Manningtree car park Picture: GOOGLE MAPSManningtree car park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The NCP car park at Manningtree train station currently has 561 parking spaces but is set to gain an additional 220.

Mark Kraft, business manager for National Car Park (NCP), said:

“Plans have been approved to extend the Manningtree train station car park by 220 additional spaces by September 2019. This will be done in two stages: the extension of the surface area, and the extension of the deck. The extension of the surface area should be completed by Summer 2019 with the extension of the deck shortly after. Work will start in February 2019.”

The news comes after a commuter voiced her frustration of the lack of parking at the station after she received a parking fine.

Jennie Gamlin uses the station to commute to London every day but struggles to find a space to park.

The university lecturer can’t afford to miss her train when the car park is full so she has had to pay for a parking ticket but park in a space without a designated bay. Despite paying for a parking ticket Jennie was left with a £75 fine.

She said: “Commuters have no other choice but to park there as there is not alternative car park close to the station. We all pay for our train tickets and have no choice but to get on our designated train journey, we don’t have time to drop our car anywhere else when the car park is full.

“I parked in a safe place, I wasn’t blocking anybody in or inconveniencing anyone but still received a parking ticket. Thousands of commuters rely on this train station and many pay for their parking spaces in advance yet when they arrive they can’t find a space.”

Jennie has lodged an appeal and complaint against the penalty and is waiting to hear back.

