Nostalgia: Ballroom by name but remembered for its long nights of rock and roll

Contestants in the Ipswich Football Queen competition at the Manor Ballroom, Ipswich in April 1965 Picture: ARCHANT

From Cream to Rod Stewart to The Jam, Ipswich’s Manor Ballroom has seen a host of big stars grace its stage over the past five decades.

Mick Taylor appearing with John Mayall's Blues Breakers at the Manor Ballroom in 1968 Picture: JUDY FOSTER Mick Taylor appearing with John Mayall's Blues Breakers at the Manor Ballroom in 1968 Picture: JUDY FOSTER

Rod – Sir Rod today – played at the much-loved venue in St Margaret’s Green back in the mid-60s with Shotgun Express (whose other members included Mick Fleetwood and Peter Green, founders of Fleetwood Mac) before joining the Jeff Beck Group.

Other major stars to have played there include Dr Feelgood, John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers and The Nice.

But the venue has always been a home to a wide variety of events, including formal dinners, beauty contests, ballroom dance and many events held by local organisations.

Today it still hosts live music alongside family celebrations and wedding parties, with seating for 200 people.

Dr Feelgood at Manor Ballroom Ipswich December 2005 Picture: OWEN HINES Dr Feelgood at Manor Ballroom Ipswich December 2005 Picture: OWEN HINES

Contestants in the Ipswich round of the Miss Anglia competition at the Manor Ballroom, Ipswich, in August 1966 Picture: DAVE KINDRED Contestants in the Ipswich round of the Miss Anglia competition at the Manor Ballroom, Ipswich, in August 1966 Picture: DAVE KINDRED

Cliff Quay Power Station's children's party which was held at the Manor Ballroom, Ipswich, in January 1969 Picture: ARCHANT Cliff Quay Power Station's children's party which was held at the Manor Ballroom, Ipswich, in January 1969 Picture: ARCHANT

Gippeswyk Sunday Football League dinner at Manor Ballroom, Ipswich, in May 1968 Picture: ARCHANT Gippeswyk Sunday Football League dinner at Manor Ballroom, Ipswich, in May 1968 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Engineering Society dinner at Manor Ballroom in March 1965 Picture: ARCHANT Ipswich Engineering Society dinner at Manor Ballroom in March 1965 Picture: ARCHANT

