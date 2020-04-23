E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Nostalgia: Ballroom by name but remembered for its long nights of rock and roll

PUBLISHED: 14:00 24 April 2020

Contestants in the Ipswich Football Queen competition at the Manor Ballroom, Ipswich in April 1965 Picture: ARCHANT

Contestants in the Ipswich Football Queen competition at the Manor Ballroom, Ipswich in April 1965 Picture: ARCHANT

From Cream to Rod Stewart to The Jam, Ipswich’s Manor Ballroom has seen a host of big stars grace its stage over the past five decades.

Mick Taylor appearing with John Mayall's Blues Breakers at the Manor Ballroom in 1968 Picture: JUDY FOSTERMick Taylor appearing with John Mayall's Blues Breakers at the Manor Ballroom in 1968 Picture: JUDY FOSTER

Rod – Sir Rod today – played at the much-loved venue in St Margaret’s Green back in the mid-60s with Shotgun Express (whose other members included Mick Fleetwood and Peter Green, founders of Fleetwood Mac) before joining the Jeff Beck Group.

Other major stars to have played there include Dr Feelgood, John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers and The Nice.

But the venue has always been a home to a wide variety of events, including formal dinners, beauty contests, ballroom dance and many events held by local organisations.

Today it still hosts live music alongside family celebrations and wedding parties, with seating for 200 people.

Dr Feelgood at Manor Ballroom Ipswich December 2005 Picture: OWEN HINESDr Feelgood at Manor Ballroom Ipswich December 2005 Picture: OWEN HINES

What’s your favourite memories of the Manor Ballroom? Contact Judy Rimmer by email: judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Contestants in the Ipswich round of the Miss Anglia competition at the Manor Ballroom, Ipswich, in August 1966 Picture: DAVE KINDREDContestants in the Ipswich round of the Miss Anglia competition at the Manor Ballroom, Ipswich, in August 1966 Picture: DAVE KINDRED

Cliff Quay Power Station's children's party which was held at the Manor Ballroom, Ipswich, in January 1969 Picture: ARCHANTCliff Quay Power Station's children's party which was held at the Manor Ballroom, Ipswich, in January 1969 Picture: ARCHANT

Gippeswyk Sunday Football League dinner at Manor Ballroom, Ipswich, in May 1968 Picture: ARCHANTGippeswyk Sunday Football League dinner at Manor Ballroom, Ipswich, in May 1968 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Engineering Society dinner at Manor Ballroom in March 1965 Picture: ARCHANTIpswich Engineering Society dinner at Manor Ballroom in March 1965 Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Family’s heartache as Ipswich son dies suddenly while ‘on the mend’ from coronavirus

Alvin Henderson, 44, from Ipswich, has sadly died from coronavirus after spending two weeks in critical care. Picture: HENDERSON FAMILY

Pubs will not reopen until Christmas warns Suffolk MP Poulter

An empty Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Will the restaurants be shut until Christmas? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Person dies after Foxhall Road fall

An air ambulance has landed outside The Golf Hotel pub in Foxhall Road Picture: JACQUI LAZELLE/jaquilazelle@yahoo.co.uk

Eight deaths linked to virus at Ipswich care homes as total in Suffolk rises to 23

Two residents at Asterbury Place have died after contracting Covid-19 Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager jailed for two street robberies in Ipswich town centre

Asghar Hashemi was jailed for 32 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Family’s heartache as Ipswich son dies suddenly while ‘on the mend’ from coronavirus

Alvin Henderson, 44, from Ipswich, has sadly died from coronavirus after spending two weeks in critical care. Picture: HENDERSON FAMILY

Pubs will not reopen until Christmas warns Suffolk MP Poulter

An empty Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Will the restaurants be shut until Christmas? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Person dies after Foxhall Road fall

An air ambulance has landed outside The Golf Hotel pub in Foxhall Road Picture: JACQUI LAZELLE/jaquilazelle@yahoo.co.uk

Eight deaths linked to virus at Ipswich care homes as total in Suffolk rises to 23

Two residents at Asterbury Place have died after contracting Covid-19 Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager jailed for two street robberies in Ipswich town centre

Asghar Hashemi was jailed for 32 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Violence accounts for more than a third of rising crime in county

Overall crime, excluding fraud, rose 4% in Suffolk last year, in line with the national average, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Firefighters tackle huge blaze in three-storey house

Five fire crews have responded to a fire in a three-storey house in Felixstowe. Picture: JOHN BARBER

Mugger who chased and threatened to stab cyclist imprisoned for two years

Sheridan Melville was jaild for two years at Ipswich Crown Court for robbery and theft Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

PPE price scandal firm ‘feeding off people’s fears’, claims hospital chief executive

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT Picture: ARCHANT

Nostalgia: Ballroom by name but remembered for its long nights of rock and roll

Contestants in the Ipswich Football Queen competition at the Manor Ballroom, Ipswich in April 1965 Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24