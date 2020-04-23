Nostalgia: Ballroom by name but remembered for its long nights of rock and roll
From Cream to Rod Stewart to The Jam, Ipswich’s Manor Ballroom has seen a host of big stars grace its stage over the past five decades.
Rod – Sir Rod today – played at the much-loved venue in St Margaret’s Green back in the mid-60s with Shotgun Express (whose other members included Mick Fleetwood and Peter Green, founders of Fleetwood Mac) before joining the Jeff Beck Group.
Other major stars to have played there include Dr Feelgood, John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers and The Nice.
But the venue has always been a home to a wide variety of events, including formal dinners, beauty contests, ballroom dance and many events held by local organisations.
Today it still hosts live music alongside family celebrations and wedding parties, with seating for 200 people.
