Growing edge-of-Ipswich village braced for another 33 homes

Up to 33 new homes - one-third of them affordable properties - could be built on a country lane on the outskirts of Bucklesham.

Plans have been submitted for the development on 3.5 acres of an arable field in Levington Lane by Manor Oak Homes.

The project is not unexpected as the suitability for the site to cater for around 30 homes is highlighted in the East Suffolk Local Plan, which went before an independent inquiry in the summer.

Manor Oak Homes has submitted a scheme for up to 33 houses and bungalows comprising four one-bedroom properties, 10 two-bed, nine three-bed and 10 four-bed ones. It said the project would provide a high quality development of much-needed homes.

The homes would be designed to reflect the local character, trees and hedgerows onto the lane would be retained where possible, a footpath would be provided to connect to footpaths to the north of the site, and Levington Lane would be widened in part.

Community Infrastructure Levy of around £400,000 would be paid by the developer - of which £60,000 would go directly to Bucklesham Parish Council for local amenities.

An exhibition of the project has been held at Bucklesham Village Hall. The parish council said concerns it raised at the event have already been taken into account and it has no objection in principle.

However, the number of homes in Levington Lane has almost doubled in the past 25 years generating an increase in traffic in the village.

Bucklesham Parish Council said: "We would like to alert the district council to the difficulty this increased traffic causes and request that the developers make provision for this issue by improving Levington Lane with parking laybys.

"There is considerable scope for this on the righthand side after the village hall. We would also like to request that Tenth Lane be improved with more passing places which would hopefully encourage new residents of the Manor Oak Homes development to enter and exit the village using this route."