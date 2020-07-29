Ipswich museums open their doors again for pre-booked visitor groups

Portfolio holder for museums Carole Jones with museums manager James Steward at Christchurch Mansion.

Ipswich’s Christchurch Mansion and High Street Museum have reopened for the first time since the lockdown for visitors who have booked in advance.

The shop at the Mansion is now Covid secure.

Strict social distancing measures, Perspex screens and arrows showing how visitors should go around the sites have been installed and on the first day there was a “steady trickle” of visitors across the two sites.

Carole Jones, portfolio holder for Ipswich Museums, said: “We are delighted to see so many visitors return to our museums. A lot of work has gone in to making them safe and I am very thankful to all the staff involved.

“Our museums are very special – they give individuals and families the space they need to escape, learn and have fun, all for free. We look forward to welcoming back many more people over the coming weeks and months.”

The Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at the Mansion, which had been due to close in May, will now stay until November while the new Black Panther Marvel exhibition planned to open this month has now been postponed until next year.