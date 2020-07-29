E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich museums open their doors again for pre-booked visitor groups

PUBLISHED: 16:30 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 29 July 2020

Portfolio holder for museums Carole Jones with museums manager James Steward at Christchurch Mansion. Picture: Peter Garwood from the Mansion is behind the screen. IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Portfolio holder for museums Carole Jones with museums manager James Steward at Christchurch Mansion. Picture: Peter Garwood from the Mansion is behind the screen. IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Archant

Ipswich’s Christchurch Mansion and High Street Museum have reopened for the first time since the lockdown for visitors who have booked in advance.

The shop at the Mansion is now Covid secure. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCILThe shop at the Mansion is now Covid secure. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Strict social distancing measures, Perspex screens and arrows showing how visitors should go around the sites have been installed and on the first day there was a “steady trickle” of visitors across the two sites.

MORE: How to book to visit Ipswich museums

You may also want to watch:

Carole Jones, portfolio holder for Ipswich Museums, said: “We are delighted to see so many visitors return to our museums. A lot of work has gone in to making them safe and I am very thankful to all the staff involved.

“Our museums are very special – they give individuals and families the space they need to escape, learn and have fun, all for free. We look forward to welcoming back many more people over the coming weeks and months.”

The Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at the Mansion, which had been due to close in May, will now stay until November while the new Black Panther Marvel exhibition planned to open this month has now been postponed until next year.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

‘Just remember I’ll always love you’ – 22-year-old’s heartbreaking final words before fatal A14 crash

Andrew Warne died in January following a crash on the A14. Picture: FAMILY OF ANDREW WARNE

Dangerous paedophile jailed after trying to meet boy in park for sex

Andrew Chaplin was jailed for four years, with an extended licence period, at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

‘Just remember I’ll always love you’ – 22-year-old’s heartbreaking final words before fatal A14 crash

Andrew Warne died in January following a crash on the A14. Picture: FAMILY OF ANDREW WARNE

Dangerous paedophile jailed after trying to meet boy in park for sex

Andrew Chaplin was jailed for four years, with an extended licence period, at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Why did an Ipswich community miss out on £260k crime-busting deal?

The bid was aimed at bringing communities together to make the Maple Park area of Ipswich safer. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

‘Horrendous’ - dirty masks and gloves dumped around Ipswich shows ‘complete disrespect’

The PPE picked up off the streets of Ipswich by environmental campaigner Jason Alexander. Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Martlesham woman: “One of my ancestors was a Viking leader”

Bridget's great-grandmother Mary, who was born on Ascension Island and spent time aboard HMS Tortoise Picture: Bridget Burke

Abbeygate opens premier screen on Friday with Eva Green’s Euro-space drama

Managers Pat Church and Chris Peters outside the Abbeygate Cinema which has just added a premier screen to the venue Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Unhappy’ Ipswich mum-of-two sheds more than 2 stone in lockdown

Nadia Curtis, 33, from Ipswich, said she has benefitted from the virtual Slimming World lockdown group. Picture: NADIA CURTIS