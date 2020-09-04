Man denies burglaries at Ipswich house

04 September, 2020 - 16:28

Mantas Gineitis, of Ipswich, pleaded not guilty to burglary and stealing cash at a house in Berners Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The trial of a man accused of two burglaries at a house in Ipswich will take place in April.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday (September 4) was Mantas Gineitis, 27, of, Heatherhayes, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to burglary and stealing cash at a house in Berners Street, Ipswich on or before September 7 2017.

He also denied another burglary during which cash, watches and mobile telephones were stolen at the same property on September 8 2017.

He further denied an offence of fraud on September 8 2017 by falsely representing he was in lawful possession of a mobile phone.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned the case and told Gineitis that his trial, which is expected to last two or three days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing April 19 next year.

The proceedings were translated to Gineitis by a Lithuanian interpreter.

A pre-trial review will take place during the week commencing March 29.

Gineitis is on unconditional bail.