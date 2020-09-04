E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man denies burglaries at Ipswich house

04 September, 2020 - 16:28
Mantas Gineitis, of Ipswich, pleaded not guilty to burglary and stealing cash at a house in Berners Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mantas Gineitis, of Ipswich, pleaded not guilty to burglary and stealing cash at a house in Berners Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The trial of a man accused of two burglaries at a house in Ipswich will take place in April.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday (September 4) was Mantas Gineitis, 27, of, Heatherhayes, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to burglary and stealing cash at a house in Berners Street, Ipswich on or before September 7 2017.

He also denied another burglary during which cash, watches and mobile telephones were stolen at the same property on September 8 2017.

You may also want to watch:

He further denied an offence of fraud on September 8 2017 by falsely representing he was in lawful possession of a mobile phone.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned the case and told Gineitis that his trial, which is expected to last two or three days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing April 19 next year.

The proceedings were translated to Gineitis by a Lithuanian interpreter.

A pre-trial review will take place during the week commencing March 29.

Gineitis is on unconditional bail.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body of man found near Orwell Bridge

The body of a man has been found below the Orwell Bridge. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of man found near Orwell Bridge

The body of a man has been found below the Orwell Bridge. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Body found under Orwell Bridge identified as missing man

A body was discovered under the Orwell Bridge on Thursday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenagers found not guilty of unlawfully killing man outside Ipswich takeaway

Richard Day, 45, known as Richie, was described as a quiet, reserved man and a 'real gent' Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY

‘Brave and bubbly’ healthcare assistant from Ipswich dies after 5-month Covid battle

Saima Toqir Bilgrami, 37, contracted Covid-19 after working on the coronavirus ward at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow. Picture: NAVEED BILGRAMI

Men accused of racially abusing Kieron Dyer cautioned by police

Kieron Dyer said the alleged incident happened at Hintlesham Golf Club Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Meet Town’s opposition: The Gas are very thin on top

Jonson Clarke-Harris, who left Bristol Rovers to sign for Peterborough in a deal worth about £1.25million. Picture: PA IMAGES