Man denies burglaries at Ipswich house
The trial of a man accused of two burglaries at a house in Ipswich will take place in April.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday (September 4) was Mantas Gineitis, 27, of, Heatherhayes, Ipswich.
He pleaded not guilty to burglary and stealing cash at a house in Berners Street, Ipswich on or before September 7 2017.
He also denied another burglary during which cash, watches and mobile telephones were stolen at the same property on September 8 2017.
He further denied an offence of fraud on September 8 2017 by falsely representing he was in lawful possession of a mobile phone.
Judge Emma Peters adjourned the case and told Gineitis that his trial, which is expected to last two or three days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing April 19 next year.
The proceedings were translated to Gineitis by a Lithuanian interpreter.
A pre-trial review will take place during the week commencing March 29.
Gineitis is on unconditional bail.
