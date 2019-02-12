Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police hunt ‘man with a map’ suspected in spate of distraction thefts

PUBLISHED: 08:52 16 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:52 16 February 2019

Police are warning the public to keep a close eye on valuables following a spate of distraction thefts in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are warning the public to keep a close eye on valuables following a spate of distraction thefts in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police are investigating a series of distraction thefts in Ipswich - where a man with a map entered shops asking for directions before stealing the victim’s phone or purse.

The first theft took place on Saturday, January 26, at around 4.30pm, when a young man entered Zeebra Chic in Dial Lane and asked for directions on a map.

As he left the shop, the victim noticed her phone was missing.

On Monday February 11, between 11.30am and 11.45am, a woman reported her purse had been stolen from St Mary-Le-Tower Church House in Oak Lane.

According to police, the victim had left her bag unattended inside the church for a short period.

When she returned, she spotted a man holding a map asking directions from a member of the church.

When she left, she noticed her purse, containing cash and cards, had been taken.

On Tuesday, February 12, at around 1.30pm, a man entered Scissor & Needles in St Helens Street and asked for directions.

After he left, the victim realised her phone was missing.

Then on Wednesday, February 13, at around 3pm, police received a report of a theft at Dress Circle in Fore Street where a man with a map had stolen a phone.

Police believe they are looking for one suspect and are appealing for help to trace him.

He is described as young, possibly a teenager or in his early 20s, with an eastern European accent of slim to skinny build with short, dark hair.

Witnesses or anybody with any information are asked to call the Ipswich Safer Neighbourhood team on 101, quoting reference 8792/19.

Most Read

Funeral director to carry defibrillator in hearse

Greg Taylor, who owns G. M. Taylor Funeral Directors has bought the defibrillator out of his own money. Picture: ARCHANT

Lollipop man admits to setting up camera in school’s disabled toilets

Ipswich Magistrates Court

It’s official - Ipswich is to get a new luxury fashion store

Could this be these empty shops in the Buttermarket be the site of a new fashion store? Picture: Jessica Hill

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Police at the scene of the incident in Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Ipswich pancake parlour closes after just six months

Peaky Pancakes in Upper Orwell Street has closed. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

Emily Prause, who has gone missing. Photo: Suffolk Police

‘I genuinely love Pleasurewood Hills’: New boss buoyant about theme park’s future

The new general manager of Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft, Ricky Lark. Pictures: Mick Howes

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

Sir Alfred Munnings Road, Queen's Hills. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Couple injured as knife wielding robbers broke into their home

Two people were injured when armed robbers broke into their home this morning. Picture: Google

Latest from the Ipswich Star

The Boot Room: Watson and Warren talk Stoke, line-ups, dangermen and predictions

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson preview Stoke City's visit to Portman Road

Police hunt ‘man with a map’ suspected in spate of distraction thefts

Police are warning the public to keep a close eye on valuables following a spate of distraction thefts in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Region set for dry and mild weekend - with higher than average temperatures

East Anglia is set for a cloudy but dry weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘The fear was immense’ - How I went from top chef to sleeping on the streets

Three former homeless people have shared their stories, anonymously, about life on the streets Picture: GETTY IMAGES

‘Love from the fans is what’s keeping us going’ – Chalobah ready go again at Portman Road

Jon Nolan jumps for joy after scoring Ipswich Town's equaliser against Derby County in midweek. Photo: Steve Waller
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists