Revealed - Where our readers want CCTV in Ipswich

Norwich Road, Sirdar Road and Surrey Road are among the places where you want CCTV in the town.

Earlier this week we asked you to share your thoughts on where you wanted to see CCTV in Ipswich.

The question was raised as Ipswich Borough Council are set to replace 90% of cameras and change some of their locations next month.

The changes come as the equipment was declared ‘no longer sustainable’ back in July.

Readers suggested more than 50 locations all over Ipswich - the map above displays where people would like to see CCTV.

The three most popular responses were Norwich Road, Sirdar Road and Surrey Road.

It is not yet known where the cameras will be placed. An Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said: “We are investing in a new CCTV system to help tackle anti-social behaviour.

“The locations of our new cameras are still being reviewed but the vast majority will still be used in and around the town centre.”

The town centre currently has 167 cameras which cost in excess of £600,000 a year to run including staff.

The maintenance contract for the current CCTV finishes at the end of this month, this is when the new changes will come into action.

It is thought that the improvements will save an estimated £30,000 per year and help to reduce crime.

The system aims to protect the public and staff, reduce violent and aggressive crime, and aid in criminal investigations, health and safety probes and other formal complaints.