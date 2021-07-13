Man taken to hospital after suffering medical incident in Maple Park

Published: 8:30 PM July 13, 2021

A man suffered a medical incident in the Maple Park area of Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital after suffering a medical episode in the Maple Park area of Ipswich.

Several police cars and paramedics were seen in Rendlesham Road on Tuesday evening, July 13.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers were called to assist in crowd control while the man received medical attention from paramedics.

He added the man has been taken to hospital for further treatment.

All emergency crews have since left the scene.