Steep rise in violent offenders monitored in Suffolk community

09 November, 2020 - 07:30
MAPPA management involves the police, probation and prison service Picture: ARCHANT

The number of violent offenders being managed in the community increased almost eightfold in a year across Suffolk.

Figures showed 1,324 violent offenders were monitored under Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA) between April 2019 and March 2020 compared to 155 the previous year.

MAPPA were established under the Criminal Justice Act 2003, bringing together the police, probation and prison service, to manage risk posed by certain sexual and violent offenders.

Offenders are managed at three levels based on the amount of multi-agency input required to implement an individual offender’s risk management plan.

As well as 1,324 violent offenders, there were 854 registered sex offenders managed under MAPPA in Suffolk last year.

According to Ministry of Justice data, Suffolk was home to the fourth most violent offenders behind Greater Manchester, Merseyside and the West Midlands and more than Essex, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire put together.

MAPPA offenders include people convicted of a specified violent crime and sentenced to at least 12 months’ custody or detained under a hospital order.

Specified violent offences include murder, manslaughter and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Just one of the 1,324, which includes a small number of sex offenders not subject to notification requirements, went on to commit a serious further offence, while about one in eight (108) registered sex offenders were cautioned or convicted for breaching notification requirements, compared to 55 during the previous year.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “These offenders are closely monitored by the police, probation service and partner agencies and can be returned to prison if they breach strict licence conditions.”

Almost all of Suffolk’s offenders were managed under level one arrangements with all agencies exchanging information.

Six sex offenders and five violent offenders were managed under level two requiring active involvement of several agencies via regular formal meetings

Just one violent offender was managed at level three with senior agency staff involved and required to authorise additional resources, such as specialised accommodation.

