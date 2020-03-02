Wrong lane roundabout manoeuvre left biker in hospital for four days

A careless driver has made a profound apology for causing a collision which left a motorcyclist with a collapsed lung and 11 broken ribs.

Marc Wennick's Vauxhall Zafira cut into the wrong lane of a roundabout and collided with the front wheel of a Suzuki motorcycle ridden by Benjamin Johnson last summer.

The 51-year-old motorist, of Spindler Close, Kesgrave, had suddenly changed course after choosing the wrong exit on a roundabout in Corton, near Lowestoft, at 7.15pm on July 7.

The driver of a following car was unable to brake in time to prevent impact, which led to the rider spending four days in hospital with a fractured left hand, collar bone, broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Wennick admitted careless driving and apologised to the motorcyclist at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He told the court: "I'd like to apologise to Mr Johnson for the danger I caused.

"I realise it had a bigger impact on him, but I want to stress the impact it had on me, personally.

"I have taken advanced motoring lessons to ensure I'm better aware of my surroundings in the future.

"A disqualification from driving would cause serious problems for my household.

"When my wife's at work in Colchester, I look after the children at home and would need to drive if urgently required to do so.

"I've never had any incident before this.

"I acknowledge I was in the wrong.

"I had intended to take the left-hand lane because I assumed that's where my exit would be.

"Only in hindsight do I realise I should have checked before changing lane.

"I accept it was a grave error, with grave consequences for Mr Johnson."

Wennick went on to speculate that the collision may have been prevented by improved signage at roundabout, on the A47 Yarmouth Road at its junction with Gorleston Road.

"Although I've tried to make a better case for myself, my main concerns have always been with Mr Johnson."

Wennick was handed six points on his licence and fined £517.

He was also ordered to pay £105 towards the cost of prosecution and a £51 statutory victim surcharge.