E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

A14 bridge plunge lorry driver ploughed into car and through crash barrier

11 March, 2020 - 07:30
Marcin Koziol's lorry at the foot of the bridge over the A14 at Claydon Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Marcin Koziol's lorry at the foot of the bridge over the A14 at Claydon Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Contributed

A lorry driver has been banned from the road after his truck smashed into a broken down car and plunged 25ft over a bridge.

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINEThe scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Marcin Koziol's lorry was towing a trailer to the Port of Felixstowe when it crashed into the back of a SEAT Leon straddling the hard shoulder and inside lane of the A14 at junction 52 for Claydon.

The impact sent the car spinning across the road into the fast lane as the lorry smashed through the nearside barrier and onto the roundabout below at about 6.25pm on July 28 last year.

Koziol, 39, of Eye Road, Peterborough, admitted careless driving at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said the driver of the SEAT had pulled as far off the road as possible after suffering a tyre blowout, before activating the hazard lights, calling 999 and climbing over the barrier to a position of safety.

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINEThe scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Eleven minutes after making the call, and after other traffic had managed to negotiate the obstacle, Koziol's lorry smashed straight into the back of the car, which was almost struck by a Transit van travelling in the outside lane of the eastbound carriageway.

The road was closed for 24 hours and remains subject to speed restrictions.

You may also want to watch:

Koziol was in hospital for several weeks with a broken back and pelvis, before continuing his recovery at home.

Waqar Ali, mitigating, said he had 20 years of faultless professional driving experience across Europe and held an HGV licence for two years in the UK.

He said Koziol had driven the same route numerous times at night, but saw the broken down car too late to take evasive action.

'There's no evidence he was driving without due care and attention on the entire journey, but he accepts his actions were not carried out in a safe way,' added Mr Ali.

'He's fortunate to be with us. It could have been a lot worse.

'He was on sick pay for a while, resulting in him being unable to make ends meet and losing his accommodation, but he has since managed to get back on his feet.

'He shows great remorse and is so frightened to drive that stretch of road that he has changed employer, despite the company wanting him to return.

'He risks losing the job he loves and finding himself back at square one if disqualified from driving.'

Koziol was banned from driving for six months and fined £350.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Student at One Sixth Form College self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms

A Suffolk One student has self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus following a trip to Italy. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Police hunt for suspect in Felixstowe ongoing

Police are searching for a suspect in Ferry Road, Felixstowe. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Student at One Sixth Form College self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms

A Suffolk One student has self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus following a trip to Italy. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Police hunt for suspect in Felixstowe ongoing

Police are searching for a suspect in Ferry Road, Felixstowe. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

A14 bridge plunge lorry driver ploughed into car and through crash barrier

Marcin Koziol's lorry at the foot of the bridge over the A14 at Claydon Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man accused of robbing convenience store to appear in court

Lee Evans will appear at Ipswich Crown Court on April 7 Picture: ARCHANT

Police and ambulance called to three car crash in Ipswich

The collision happened in Marlborough Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mike Bacon: My speedway Premiership predictions for 2020. And who will finish in those top 4 play-offs!

Cameron Heeps and Danny King in discussion in the pits. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

It’s the final countdown... ‘Good on paper’ run-in makes the recent damage all the more galling

Ipswich Town head to the Memorial Stadium to take on Bristol Rovers this weekend. Photo: PA
Drive 24