Brothers accused of burgling Ipswich home

Dolian McKenzie appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Two brothers are due to appear at court this week accused of burgling a property in Ipswich.

Marcus McKenzie, 31, of Hardy Crescent, and Dolian McKenzie, 37, of Shakespeare Road, are charged with burgling a property in Carlyle Close on Friday, April 17.

Dolian McKenzie appeared at magistrates’ court on Monday, charged with stealing items including a television, handbag and alcohol, and with the theft of a Ford Focus from the same address, along with 10 counts of using a stolen bank card.

Marcus McKenzie has denied burglary, taking a vehicle without consent, driving it while disqualified and assaulting a police officer, but admitted failing to provide blood for analysis.

He will now appear at crown court on Thursday with his brother, who entered no pleas and was bailed.

No further action will be taken against a 33-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of burglary and taking a vehicle without consent.