Burglary accused denies coughing at police when arrested

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man accused of coughing at police when arrested on suspicion of burglary will face trial later this year.

Marcus Mckenzie, 31, of Hardy Crescent, Ipswich is charged with burglary, taking a vehicle without consent, driving it while disqualified and assaulting an emergency worker on April 17.

Mckenzie is alleged to have stolen car keys, a TV, bag, purse, bank cards, two bottles of spirit and a wallet from an address in Carlyle Close.

He is then alleged to have taken a Ford Focus and driven it while disqualified.

He denied all charges, along with an allegation he coughed at a police officer, at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

Mckenzie admitted another charge of failing to provide blood for analysis.

A three-day trial has been scheduled to take place during the first two weeks of September.

A 33-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of burglary and taking a vehicle without consent was released under investigation.