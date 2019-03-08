'They are my world' says father of missing Zachory and Logan

Zachory and Logan on the Elmer trail Picture: MARCUS SAMPSON Archant

The father of two young boys who have been missing from their Ipswich home for four days has made an emotional plea for information.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Zachory has gone missing with his mum Picture: MARCUS SAMPSON Zachory has gone missing with his mum Picture: MARCUS SAMPSON

Marcus Sampson has not seen two-year-old Zachory and his brother Logan, one, since 7am on August 27.

It is believed they are with their mum, Ashleigh Fisk, and dad Marcus believes they may be in the Birmingham area.

MORE: Police appeal for information on missing mum Ashleigh Fisk

"I am 99% sure they are in Birmingham as I saw a train schedule on her old phone for the day she left, she would have left Ipswich at 10.20am.

"I even got the train up there earlier to look for them myself," said the desperate father, who just wants to be reunited with his sons.

Suffolk police are concerned about the family's whereabouts Picture: Marcus Sampson Suffolk police are concerned about the family's whereabouts Picture: Marcus Sampson

You may also want to watch:

Describing his sons, he said: "The children's favourite thing is their dad. The children are my world too.

"Zachory likes watching cartoons like Ryan's toy review and Logan likes Teletubbies."

Ashleigh is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall of medium build with shoulder length brown hair. It is not known what clothing she was wearing at the time she went missing.

Zachory is described as white, 3ft 1ins tall, of a small build and has dark brown spiked hair.

Logan is also white and 2ft 5ins tall.

Anyone has information about the family or who may have seen them should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 266 of August 27, 2019.