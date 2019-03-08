Partly Cloudy

Margot back in Ipswich Labour Party after common sense prevails

PUBLISHED: 16:30 23 May 2019

Margot Packwood is back in the Labour Party. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Margot Packwood is back in the Labour Party. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Archant

Ipswich pensioner Margot Packwood has had her Labour Party membership reinstated after it was withdrawn because she signed the nomination paper for her daughter Lesley to stand for the Green Party in this month's local election.

The 92-year-old from Colchester Road in Ipswich heard on Thursday that she was being reinstated on "compassionate grounds." She has been a Labour member for 70 years and had not realised that signing her daughter's nomination would disqualify her.

Lesley said: "She is delighted. She celebrated by going out to vote, for Labour of course, in today's election."

The issue was dealt with by Labour's head office, and local agent John Cook said: "It's right that the Labour Party has robust rules and procedures.

"However its clear that in this case, Margot, a member for many years, thought she was merely doing her daughter a favour. I'm delighted that the matter has been concluded with a degree of humanity and that common sense has prevailed."

Terror suspect: 'I lived in four bed home in nicest part of Ipswich'

A suspected terrorist has claimed he lived in a four bed home in the nicest part of Ipswich under a government monitoring program Picture: MIKE PAGE

Ipswich's Grinning Rat shut down after late-night drinking, fighting and drug-dealing

The Grinning Rat Picture: SAM DAWES

Former world's fattest man Paul Mason is returning home

Former world's fattest man Paul Mason is returning home to the UK Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT

Police supporting man after head injury in Ipswich

A man presented to Ipswich Hospital is thought to have come by his injuries in Upper Orwell Street, close to the Regent Theatre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich store slashes prices to clear stock on last day

Ohh Deer, in Ipswich's Thoroughfare, will close today. Photo: Archant.

