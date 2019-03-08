Margot back in Ipswich Labour Party after common sense prevails

Ipswich pensioner Margot Packwood has had her Labour Party membership reinstated after it was withdrawn because she signed the nomination paper for her daughter Lesley to stand for the Green Party in this month's local election.

The 92-year-old from Colchester Road in Ipswich heard on Thursday that she was being reinstated on "compassionate grounds." She has been a Labour member for 70 years and had not realised that signing her daughter's nomination would disqualify her.

Lesley said: "She is delighted. She celebrated by going out to vote, for Labour of course, in today's election."

The issue was dealt with by Labour's head office, and local agent John Cook said: "It's right that the Labour Party has robust rules and procedures.

"However its clear that in this case, Margot, a member for many years, thought she was merely doing her daughter a favour. I'm delighted that the matter has been concluded with a degree of humanity and that common sense has prevailed."