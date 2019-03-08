Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Labour still gets Margot Packwood's vote in Ipswich despite her membership being terminated

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 May 2019

Margot Packwood with her Vote Labour sign. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Margot Packwood with her Vote Labour sign. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Archant

She may have been thrown out of the party after more than 70 years for signing her daughter's nomination paper for the Greens, but nothing was going to stop Margot Packwood from showing her support for Labour.

She has put up the "Vote Labour" sign that has been a regular at her home in Colchester Road in Ipswich to show there is no doubt where her vote is going in Thursday's European election.

You may also want to watch:

The 92-year-old was shocked earlier this month when she got a letter from Labour headquarters saying that her membership had been terminated because she signed the nomination paper allowing her daughter Lesley to stand in the borough council elections in Bixley.

"I always support Labour. Of course I want them to win," she said.

But she did have a bit of help in putting up the sign - from Lesley. But she doesn't expect to be thrown out of the Green Party: "It's my mother's house, I was just doing what I was asked," she said.

Most Read

Terror suspect: ‘I lived in four bed home in nicest part of Ipswich’

A suspected terrorist has claimed he lived in a four bed home in the nicest part of Ipswich under a government monitoring program Picture: MIKE PAGE

Former world’s fattest man Paul Mason is returning home

Former world's fattest man Paul Mason is returning home to the UK Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT

Air Ambulance support as pair arrested on train tracks for Ipswich burglary

An East Anglian Air Ambulance also flew near to Henley Road, Ipswich, to treat a woman detained by police for a minor arm injury Picture: EAAA

Closure of another Ipswich store confirmed

The closure of Ipswich's Cotswold Outdoor has been confirmed. Photo: Archant.

Three play areas at Felixstowe receiving major revamp for toddlers to teens

Designs for Gosford Way Picture: WAVENEY NORSE/HAGS

Most Read

Terror suspect: ‘I lived in four bed home in nicest part of Ipswich’

A suspected terrorist has claimed he lived in a four bed home in the nicest part of Ipswich under a government monitoring program Picture: MIKE PAGE

Former world’s fattest man Paul Mason is returning home

Former world's fattest man Paul Mason is returning home to the UK Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT

Air Ambulance support as pair arrested on train tracks for Ipswich burglary

An East Anglian Air Ambulance also flew near to Henley Road, Ipswich, to treat a woman detained by police for a minor arm injury Picture: EAAA

Closure of another Ipswich store confirmed

The closure of Ipswich's Cotswold Outdoor has been confirmed. Photo: Archant.

Three play areas at Felixstowe receiving major revamp for toddlers to teens

Designs for Gosford Way Picture: WAVENEY NORSE/HAGS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Labour still gets Margot Packwood’s vote in Ipswich despite her membership being terminated

Margot Packwood with her Vote Labour sign. Picture; PAUL GEATER

More than 20 arrests made in Suffolk during national county lines crackdown

Officers from Suffolk police carrying out a previous drug raid in Ipswich Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Highways England takes a wrong turning with its Suffolk road directions!

Highways England's confusion over Suffolk roads: Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Former world’s fattest man Paul Mason is returning home

Former world's fattest man Paul Mason is returning home to the UK Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT

WATCH: Poignant film remembers Kevin Beattie and looks ahead to statue design

All smiles from Kevin Beattie at his Testimonial match at Portman Road in 1982
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists