Labour still gets Margot Packwood's vote in Ipswich despite her membership being terminated

Margot Packwood with her Vote Labour sign. Picture; PAUL GEATER Archant

She may have been thrown out of the party after more than 70 years for signing her daughter's nomination paper for the Greens, but nothing was going to stop Margot Packwood from showing her support for Labour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

She has put up the "Vote Labour" sign that has been a regular at her home in Colchester Road in Ipswich to show there is no doubt where her vote is going in Thursday's European election.

You may also want to watch:

The 92-year-old was shocked earlier this month when she got a letter from Labour headquarters saying that her membership had been terminated because she signed the nomination paper allowing her daughter Lesley to stand in the borough council elections in Bixley.

"I always support Labour. Of course I want them to win," she said.

But she did have a bit of help in putting up the sign - from Lesley. But she doesn't expect to be thrown out of the Green Party: "It's my mother's house, I was just doing what I was asked," she said.