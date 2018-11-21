Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

21 November, 2018 - 08:33
Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

A police employee has been ordered to repay almost £1,700 in fraudulent expenses claims.

Maria Clark was also handed a suspended prison sentence after admitting four counts of fraud by false representation while working for Suffolk Constabulary as a business support officer.

Clark, 52, of Barons Close, Halesworth, made about 90 claims for work-related mileage in her own car, despite making the journeys in a police vehicle.

The false claims were made over six months of 2015, five months of 2016, 11 months of 2017, and on January 9, 2018, amounting to £1,671.55 about half the otherwise valid £3,259.60 she claimed while based at Halesworth police station.

Suffolk Magistrates’ Court heard how an audit revealed anomalies in fuel purchases made on a credit card entrusted to Clark for business payments.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said further examination exposed 90 transactions for journeys declared at Clark’s own expense but actually made in a police vehicle.

“This was a high culpability fraud by abuse of trust or responsibility,” he added.

James Landles, mitigating, said Clark felt “searing unadulterated shame” for her actions.

Magistrates were handed the statements of colleagues, including Inspector Mark Jackson, who had recommended Clark for a merit award in recognition of taking on work from another business support area office during a staff absence.

“He found her knowledgeable, helpful and capable of always producing work of a high standard,” added Mr Landles, who argued Clark was ultimately undone by her willingness to take on extra work while coping with her step-father’s death and mother’s medical issues.

“She can’t say why she did it,” Mr Landles told the court.

“She could point to confusion or workload, but she has to accept responsibility and whatever punishment the court deems appropriate.”

Clark, the wife of a retired police sergeant, was dismissed in April after 19 years with the force.

Presiding magistrate Michael Sweeting said: “You are a woman of previously good character. I find it hard to understand why you put this all at risk and now stand convicted in the dock.”

Clark received a 20-week prison term, suspended for a year, with 200 hours of unpaid work. She must pay costs and compensation.

Date set for final consultation on new Sizewell nuclear plant

24 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Sizewell C Stage One exhibition. Picture: EDF

EDF Energy has announced the launch date for the third stage of the public consultation for a new nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast, Sizewell C.

Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offence

57 minutes ago Will Jefford
Martlesham Police arrested a man at around midnight. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of an immigration offence in Ipswich.

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

05:30 Tom Potter
Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The family of a brutally murdered Ipswich woman have made an impassioned plea for help in finally bringing her killer to justice, 25 years on.

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

12 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre is hailed as one of the best in Europe and is right on our doorstep in Suffolk.

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

31 minutes ago Tom Potter
Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

A police employee has been ordered to repay almost £1,700 in fraudulent expenses claims.

Brazen drug dealing ‘happening when children walk home from school’ in Ipswich street

Yesterday, 16:44 Jake Foxford
Police are stepping up patrols in Ulster Avenue following reports of daylight drug dealing Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Worried neighbours in an Ipswich street claim brazen drug dealing is taking place in front of children returning home from school.

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

Yesterday, 19:18 Suzanne Day
There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

There is good news for bargain hunters in Stowmarket as a discount store bids to make a return to the town.

Christmas Day Dip sponsor to take plunge – and help boost fundraising

Yesterday, 18:55 Richard Cornwell
More than 400 people are expected to take part in this year's Felixstowe Christmas Day Dip in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: GREGG BROWN

David Button will lead by example as he joins more than 400 fundraisers to brave the wintry weather on Christmas morning and run into the sea at Felixstowe.

Suffolk company develops unique technology to defend our devices against cyber-attacks

Yesterday, 17:53 Jessica Hill
Professor Klaus McDonald-Maier of Metrarc

A ground-breaking tech company that recently relocated from Cambridge to Suffolk has been working with University of Essex researchers on technology designed to make our online data safer.

BBC newsreader and Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce awards Suffolk company for its adventurous spirit

Yesterday, 17:52 Jessica Hill
The Go Ape team with Fiona Bruce

From its ‘Go Bananas’ HQ in Bury St Edmunds, this forest advanture company now employs more than 1,000 people across the UK and the US.

Most read

Brazen drug dealing ‘happening when children walk home from school’ in Ipswich street

Police are stepping up patrols in Ulster Avenue following reports of daylight drug dealing Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

E-fit released in connection with Ipswich stalking investigation

An efit has been issued by Suffolk police in connection with the investigation Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Why isn’t the 2018 Ipswich Rudolph Run coming to Ravenswood?

Santa and Rudolph won't be visiting Ravenswood this year Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offence

Martlesham Police arrested a man at around midnight. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide