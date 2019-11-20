Thousands could be mising out on end of life care and support

The Marie Curie support bus will be in Ipswich Archant

It is estimated that more than 3,000 people in Ipswich and east Suffolk could benefit from palliative care and support each year.

But many people living with a life-limiting or terminal illness may miss out simply because they do not know what care is available.

Research shows that one in four people in the UK miss out on the vital care they need at the end of life often due to lack of awareness of who can benefit from it, how to access it, when they can receive it, and gaps in services.

Marie Curie estimates that about 3,183 people in Ipswich and east Suffolk could benefit from palliative care and support each year.

Now, in a bid to raise awareness, Marie Curie is sending its support bus to Ipswich to offer free help and support to anyone with concerns about terminal illness.

From Monday November 25, the double decker bus will be outside Cornhill Square and people are invited on board to learn more about the care and support the charity offers for people living wiht a terminal illness and their families.

Morven Masterton, head of Marie Curie's information and support service, said: "It's really important that everyone living with a terminal illness gets access to care and support right from the point of diagnosis, allowing them to live well until they die.

"Many people miss out on palliative care because they don't realise that help is out there, and that Marie Curie supports people with any terminal diagnosis which includes cancer, dementia and neurodegenerative conditions such as motor neurone disease.

"Marie Curie is committed to driving awareness of the availability of end of life care services, so if you think you or your friends or family need support, then we're here to help.

"Our trained team can also signpost people to our Support Line where they can access emotional and practical support, as well as raise any clinical questions or concerns with an information and support nurse. This could be anything from understanding a diagnosis to explaining treatments or talking through symptoms."

The Marie Curie bus will be in Ipswich until November 28 and will be open from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Anyone in need of support or with any questions about terminal illness, including clinical information, can call the Marie Curie Information & Support Line free on 0800 090 2309 or visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/help.