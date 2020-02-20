Divers spotted on Waterfront as repair work finally starts near Mariners

Divers have been on site ready to assess the damage Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Work has finally begun to repair part of Ipswich Waterfront near the popular Mariners restaurant - after an agreement was reached between businesses.

Skips and diving equipment have been spotted at the site, after several months of inactivity Picture: ARCHANT Skips and diving equipment have been spotted at the site, after several months of inactivity Picture: ARCHANT

A large section of path has been fenced off for several months - with signs in place diverting pedestrians away - due to concerns over the structural safety of the dock wall.

Now divers have appeared next to the restaurant to assess the situation, and a skip has been set up on the site.

Businesses involved in sorting out the repair work have said it has been a long and "stressful process", but bosses are pleased the end of the road is finally in sight.

Durrant Diving Services, which carries out underwater inspections of structures for a variety of clients including councils, has a pod set up in the river next to the path.

Part of the Waterfront, next to popular restaurant Mariners, is now being repaired Picture: ARCHANT Part of the Waterfront, next to popular restaurant Mariners, is now being repaired Picture: ARCHANT

A spokesman said divers from the company are making repairs to part of the dock wall.

Bosses at ABP said legal responsibility for the maintenance of paved areas and quay walls at the Waterfront does not fall to ABP.

A spokesman added: "We have been collaborating with the parties responsible to encourage meaningful dialogue and facilitate the repairs of the quay wall section relevant in this case.

"We are hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon, as this would allow for the removal of protective fencing and will ensure the safe passage of pedestrians."

Colwyn Developments, which owns the Ashtons Legal building, said the wall in front of the Mariners restaurant is currently being repaired.

Julian Goddard, of parent company Goddard and Co., said: "It has been a long and torturous process trying to get this wall fixed but work has now started on the quay. We are responsible for this part of the wall, which is in front of the Mariners restaurant, and it is being fixed as we speak."

Julien Jourdain, who owns the Mariners and Bistro on the Quay, added: "I am definitely pleased that the repairs are now being done.

Bosses at Colwyn Developments, which owns the Ashtons Legal building, said repair work is now under way Picture: ARCHANT Bosses at Colwyn Developments, which owns the Ashtons Legal building, said repair work is now under way Picture: ARCHANT

"It is finally moving forward which is excellent news for us.

"It has been a very stressful year trying to get this all sorted out, but we've now been able to open a dialogue.

"I spoke to the divers yesterday and they think they should be done in two weeks or so.

"Apparently the closest part of the wall next to the boat is actually not too damaged which means the fences should be able to be removed soon too.

"I am just so happy this is finally being sorted out."