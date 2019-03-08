Road closed after corrosive chemical spill in Felixstowe

Suffolk emergency services were called to a chemical spill in Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

An exclusion zone has been set up near the Port of Felixstowe following a reported chemical spill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters from four stations were called to the scene following reports of a chemical spill at Maritime Transport, in Clickett Hill Road.

Five engines and two support vehicles attended the scene after the spill was reported to emergency services at 6.35am.

Police set up a road block, and a safety cordon was put in place, according to a Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman.

The chemicals are thought to have spilled from a solid 20ft container.

A spokesman described the chemicals as sodium hydroxide – a solid compound – and a potassium hydroxide solution.

“Both are corrosive materials, and are why the cordon was put in place,” he added.

Firefighters from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Holbrook and Felixstowe stations were called to the spill.

There is no immediate danger to the public, said the fire service.