Sleeping man had kitchen knife in pocket while drunk in charge of car

Marius Oaie appeared at Suffolk Magistrates Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

An Ipswich man must carry out unpaid work after being found drunk and asleep in the passenger seat of his car - with a kitchen knife protruding from his shirt pocket.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Marius Oaie appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to admit possessing a knife and being charge of a Vauxhall Signum in Beaconsfield Road on October 5 with 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - over the 35mcg limit.

You may also want to watch:

Oaie, 24, of Bramford Road, was found sleeping next to an open bottle of wine, with the keys in the ignition, radio on, and a kitchen knife poking out of his shirt pocket.

Solicitor Jeremy Kendall said Oaie had driven there earlier for a barbecue, but that there was no suggestion he had been drunk at the wheel, or that the knife was used for anything other than cutting steak before being forgotten about.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and given 100 hours of unpaid work.