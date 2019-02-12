Larger than life Ipswich woman celebrates 100th birthday

Marjorie Pinder on her 100th birthday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An Ipswich woman described by the town’s mayor as someone “full of life” celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday.

Marjorie Pinder on her 100th birthday with Ipswich Mayor Jane Riley Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Marjorie Pinder, of Holcombe Crescent, Ipswich, holds one simple rule to a healthy life – to be happy and fill her days with plenty of laughter.

She was out to prove that age is just a number as she hosted the afternoon’s festivities alongside more than a dozen family and friends and her special guest for her milestone birthday, the Mayor of Ipswich, Jane Riley.

Born and raised in Ipswich, Marjorie formerly worked for Marks & Spencer as well as the magistrates’ court, but let her real personality fly on the dance floor, where she met her husband and ‘toy boy’ David, 88, 42 years ago.

“I still feel young, young and stupid!” Marjorie laughed.

Marjorie Pinder is celebrating her 100th birthday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“I absolutely love my life and make sure every day is full of laughter.

“It’s nice to have received a card from the Queen, but it’s so special sharing the day with my family and friends. Age really is just a number.”

Marjorie remained tight lipped about her secrets to good health, other than one simple rule she believes every person of every age should follow.

“I’ve got no secret to a long and happy life other than to just be happy,” she said.

Husband David, who refers to Marjorie simply as “the boss” said: “Living with her is an experience every man should live for.

“It truly is a laugh-a-minute, I love her dearly.”

The laughter didn’t stop until the arrival of the cake, when Marjorie hastily pointed out that she wouldn’t be able to stop herself from enjoying the entire cake to herself.

Neighbour Geoff Bonwick, 91, ran a community coffee morning with Mrs Pinder for local residents for almost 10 years.

Mr Bonwick said that Mrs Pinder is the perfect example of what every person should be.

He said: “You can spend your entire life worrying, or your entire life smiling – either way life ends the same.

“How could I begin to describe a woman nine years older than me who is so infectiously happy? She’s simply a lovely lady.”