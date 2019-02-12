Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Larger than life Ipswich woman celebrates 100th birthday

PUBLISHED: 07:30 19 February 2019

David and Marjorie Pinder on Marjories 100th birthday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

David and Marjorie Pinder on Marjories 100th birthday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An Ipswich woman described by the town’s mayor as someone “full of life” celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday.

Marjorie Pinder on her 100th birthday with Ipswich Mayor Jane Riley Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMarjorie Pinder on her 100th birthday with Ipswich Mayor Jane Riley Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Marjorie Pinder, of Holcombe Crescent, Ipswich, holds one simple rule to a healthy life – to be happy and fill her days with plenty of laughter.

She was out to prove that age is just a number as she hosted the afternoon’s festivities alongside more than a dozen family and friends and her special guest for her milestone birthday, the Mayor of Ipswich, Jane Riley.

Born and raised in Ipswich, Marjorie formerly worked for Marks & Spencer as well as the magistrates’ court, but let her real personality fly on the dance floor, where she met her husband and ‘toy boy’ David, 88, 42 years ago.

“I still feel young, young and stupid!” Marjorie laughed.

Marjorie Pinder is celebrating her 100th birthday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMarjorie Pinder is celebrating her 100th birthday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“I absolutely love my life and make sure every day is full of laughter.

“It’s nice to have received a card from the Queen, but it’s so special sharing the day with my family and friends. Age really is just a number.”

Marjorie remained tight lipped about her secrets to good health, other than one simple rule she believes every person of every age should follow.

“I’ve got no secret to a long and happy life other than to just be happy,” she said.

Husband David, who refers to Marjorie simply as “the boss” said: “Living with her is an experience every man should live for.

“It truly is a laugh-a-minute, I love her dearly.”

The laughter didn’t stop until the arrival of the cake, when Marjorie hastily pointed out that she wouldn’t be able to stop herself from enjoying the entire cake to herself.

Neighbour Geoff Bonwick, 91, ran a community coffee morning with Mrs Pinder for local residents for almost 10 years.

Mr Bonwick said that Mrs Pinder is the perfect example of what every person should be.

He said: “You can spend your entire life worrying, or your entire life smiling – either way life ends the same.

“How could I begin to describe a woman nine years older than me who is so infectiously happy? She’s simply a lovely lady.”

Most Read

Man arrested after three-hour stand-off with armed police

Police have closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich, because of the on-going incident Picture: ARCHANT

Road closure details updated as highways bosses apologise for ‘miscommunication’

Details of an Ipswich road closure have been updated. Picture: ARCHANT

Family launch pop-up shop to find new home for grandmother’s huge designer clothes collection

Phil Wix with his daughter Georgia and grandchildren Morgan and Bailey. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

New £32m vision could transform Ipswich’s Grafton Way riverside

A new planning application has been submitted to transform Grafton Way in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Who do you recognise in the Yates gallery?

Yates Ipswich Saturday February 16

Most Read

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Road reopens after person cut out of vehicle in city centre crash

Fire crews are on the scene in Dereham Road. Photo: Denise Bradley

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man arrested after three-hour stand-off with armed police

Police have closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich, because of the on-going incident Picture: ARCHANT

Larger than life Ipswich woman celebrates 100th birthday

David and Marjorie Pinder on Marjories 100th birthday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Passengers forced to get off Ipswich-bound rail service due to train fault

Passengers were forced to get off a train bound for Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Staying up, avoiding unwanted records and planning for the future... Town’s objectives for the remaining 13 games

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been able to celebrate victory just three times this season. Photo: Steve Waller

How your missed GP appointment cost the NHS £1million last year

Ipswich GP surgeries experienced a combined 31,000 missed appointments last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists