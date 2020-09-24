E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich sex offender downloaded indecent images of children onto laptop

PUBLISHED: 07:09 25 September 2020

Mark Delancey, of Ipswich, downloaded indecent images of children onto his computer. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

A 31-year-old Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children has been given a community order.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (September 24) was Mark Delancey, of Saunders Mews, Ipswich, who admitted three offences of making indecent images.

He was given a three-year community order and ordered to attend a “New Me Strengths” programme.

He was also given a 60-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Judge Rupert Overbury also ordered Delancey to sign the sex offenders’ register for five years and made him the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

Nicola May, prosecuting, said police officers seized a number of devices, including a laptop, from Delancey’s home in January last year.

When when the laptop was analysed, it was found to contain 20 indecent images of children.

Miss May said that on a scale of A to C - with category A being the most serious - one of the images was in category A, six were in category B and 13 were in the lowest Level C category.

She said Delancey had used search terms including “Young teens”, “My first bra” and “Young nudists”.

Sentencing Delancey, Judge Overbury said he had a number of issues and needed help to make the right choices.

