Man charged with robbery and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal appears in court

PUBLISHED: 17:09 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:09 24 December 2018

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man has appeared in court charged with a number of offences reported in Ipswich.

Mark Dyer, aged 30 and of no fixed address, appeared in Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, December 22 charged with robbery, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, racially aggravated harassment, three assaults and six charges of failing to comply with a community protection notice.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, January 21 2019.

