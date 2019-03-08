Jury discharged in Ipswich robbery trial

The jury has been discharged in the trial of Mark Dyer. Picture: ARCHANT

The jury in the trial of a 31-year-old Ipswich man accused of robbing a man as he walked home after a night out in Ipswich town centre has been discharged for legal reasons.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (May 16) was Mark Dyer, who was living at the Salvation Army hostel in Fore Street, Ipswich, who denied robbing John Hadley of £60 in July last year.

During Dyer's trial which started on Wednesday, May 15, the court heard that Mr Hadley was heading towards Bishops Hill at about 2am when he became aware of two men walking behind him.

You may also want to watch:

One of the men asked Mr Hadley to hand over his money and allegedly threatened to stab him if he didn't, said Oliver Wellings, prosecuting.

As Mr Hadley handed over £10 the man had allegedly snatched the wallet which contained £60 and made off.

Following his arrest Dyer denied being responsible for the robbery.

A further hearing will take place at a later date.