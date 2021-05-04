Mark's head tattoo tribute to brother who battled Covid-19 and cancer
- Credit: Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio
Ipswich construction worker Mark Flewitt has had a head tattoo done in tribute to his brother, Steven, who died after battling cancer and Covid-19.
Mark, 50, has so far raised nearly £600 for Macmillan Cancer Support after deciding to be tattooed with the unusual design, which shows a lawnmower cutting hair.
"I came across a photo of this tattoo online and I felt a connection with my brother, when he lost his hair due to the chemotherapy. We had spoken about needing a lawnmower last summer to cut our hair if we had another lockdown," he said.
"I know my brother would have found this quite humorous, so in his memory I decided to have it done."
Family and friends have previously paid tribute to "gentle soul" Steven, who passed away in February, after sadly losing his battle against coronavirus following a brief hospital stay.
The 67-year-old had been shielding against the virus, while showing positive signs that chemotherapy was helping him beat lung cancer.
Mark decided to raise money for Macmillan because of their help and support for Steven. He said: "During the time he was receiving the cancer treatment, he and his wife Jean had the most valuable and loving support from Macmillan Nurses."
He added: "I've had a really good reaction to the idea. The family was really pleased."
Mark enquired at a couple of tattoo studios, and Paul Stansby at Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio in St Margaret's Street, Ipswich, agreed to do it free of charge.
Ciro De Lellis at Fircroft Hairdressing also cut Mark's hair without charging ahead of the tattoo.
"I can't thank them enough for their support, at a time when they were both fully booked," he said.
Mark said it had all gone well. "Having a head tattoo was something I'd never experienced - I have got a couple of other tattoos but they were done years ago. It is tingling a bit but feels fine."
He added that he was likely to get some stick on building sites when people spotted his tattoo, but it would all be worth it.
To support Mark's fundraising, visit his JustGiving page.