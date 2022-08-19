Non-league football stalwart set for 450th club appearance

Mark 'Bushi' Storey is set to make his 450th appearance for Henley Athletic FC. - Credit: Amy Gilson Photo and Video

A Suffolk non-league football stalwart is set to make his 450th club appearance this weekend.

Mark 'Bushi' Storey will be making the milestone appearance for Henley Athletic – a club he joined at the age of 16 – when they start their season on Saturday (August 20).

Mark, who joined the club in 2004, has been club captain for more than ten years and last season guided his side to the SIL Senior division title.

Mark began playing at Henley Athletic FC when he was 16. - Credit: Amy Gilson Photo and Video

He said he's "proud" to have reached the milestone, adding “we’re proud as a club of how far we’ve come."

Despite the remarkable achievement, Mark said he is as "excited as any other year."

Looking back at his time in football so far, the defender said that winning the senior division at the first time of asking was a highlight but admitted "It would have been playing at Portman Road if we’d have won."

After reaching a mammoth 450 appearances Mark already has his sights set on the next milestone.

He said: “I probably wouldn’t have known how many I’d played but the club like to keep the stats.

“I’ll look to get to 500 definitely, it’s taken a while to get through the last 50 games because of Covid – I think I got to 400 a few years ago actually.

“It’s just addictive, it’s something I look forward to each week.

“It’s a good club to play for, you see most of the same faces most seasons.

“It keeps you addicted when you get on with the group."

Club media officer, Tony Stone, paid tribute to Mark, saying: "He has been our club captain for well over ten years now and has represented the club in pretty much every division of the SIL.

"A complete footballing centre half, he's also managed to bag himself 58 goals along the way, along with lifting two Senior Champions trophies.

"A leader on and off the pitch, Bushi is much respected across Suffolk Non-League football.

"He's a terrific servant to our club and we're proud to have him, roll on 500!"

Looking ahead to Saturday's clash against Halesworth Town, Mark said: “All the preps going pretty well, we’ve had a handful of friendlies and training sessions and it’s come round quite quickly.

“We’ve got a top squad for the season and a good management team so we’re looking to be successful again this season."