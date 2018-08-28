Markham’s Fishing Tackle is a one-stop-shop for all your angling needs

Markham’s Fishing Tackle store has been a cornerstone of the local angling community for over 50 years, offering a wide range of fishing equipment and unrivalled expertise

Whether you’re searching for some special angling gear or after some informed fishing advice, Markham’s Fishing Tackle shop is the place for you. Operating out of the same store since the early 1950s, Markham’s family-run business is beloved and respected by anglers from across the country. Rod and Julie Markham took over the bait and tackle store known as ‘Fisher’s’ on Woodbridge Road in November 1968, establishing a one-stop-shop for recreational anglers in the region. The couple’s impressive range of quality tackle and extensive knowledge of local angling soon earned them plenty of loyal customers, many of whom became life-long clients. During his 40-year stint at the helm of the popular Ipswich store, Rod ran a much-loved charter fishing service out of Felixstowe Ferry, allowing him to connect with angling enthusiasts from all over the country. Launching the service in the late 60s, Rod continued to offer fishing trips even after retiring from the store, maintaining his boat ‘Tracey Jane’ until his passing in July 2015. Rod ran this service with his son, Gary, for 25 years, with this father-and-son team making many firm friendships and long-standing professional relationships with fishers from Suffolk and further afield. When Rod and Julie retired from the business in 2001, Gary and his wife Jayne took up the reins, and have continued to deliver the same warm and friendly service that Markham’s is so famous for.

Gary himself grew up around the store, eagerly learning about the angling business from an early age. Over the past half a century, the Markham family has witnessed dramatic changes in the East Anglian fishing scene. During the glory days of the 1960s and 1970s, the region was renowned for being one of Britain’s best spots for cod fishing, with keen anglers regularly pulling in huge hauls of fish along Suffolk’s many beaches. Now, as warmer seas continue to push the Atlantic cod northwards, cod catches require a little more patience. What’s more, the effects of climate change, habitat destruction and stringent EU regulations have all begun to ripple through the recreational fishing scene, putting pressure on anglers to adapt. Amidst this flurry of challenges and changes, Markham’s Fishing Tackle shop has remained a constant and reassuring presence for the Suffolk angling community – serving sea, coarse and game fishers alike.

Along with providing an extensive range of angling products, Markham’s also offers customers a crucial insight into the world of recreational fishing, thanks to the invaluable advice of its knowledgeable staff. Indeed, many customers flock to Markham’s to chat with Gary about all things fishing – from the best angling spots in Suffolk to the merits of frozen bait. The store is open seven days a days a week from 7am, with customers guaranteed to be met with a warm welcome anytime that they pop by. Manning the shop with the help of his wife, Jayne, Gary is always on hand to offer advice and to help customers find what they are looking for. Such a vast range of specialist products could prove intimidating to novice anglers, but customers can rest assured that Gary’s expert guidance will see them leave with the very best fishing gear.

With over 50 years of experience serving the local angling community, Markham’s has established a loyal customer base spanning several generations. Just as Rod Markham passed his passion for angling on to his son Gary, many of Markham’s older customers have encouraged their children to take up the hobby, with keen fishing families often stopping by the store. As angling enthusiasts, Markham’s hopes to promote an interest in fishing among the younger generations, and is more than happy to help beginners in finding the essential tackle and bait they need for fishing in the local area. No matter their level of knowledge or experience, Markham’s promises to point youngsters in the right direction, helping them to get out and enjoy the magnificent Suffolk waters. Whether their interests lie in beach, boat, coarse or game fishing, the store boasts a wide array of beginners’ equipment and basic tackle to get novice fishers on their feet.

From newcomers to experts, anglers of all ages and abilities are welcome at Markham’s Fishing Tackle store. Offering service with a smile, this family-run, friendly shop is sure to play a key part in the East Anglian fishing community for many more years to come.

For more information, visit www.markhamsfishingtackleonline.co.uk