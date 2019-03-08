Waterfront service to mark 80 years since start of WW2

A past ceremony to mark Merchant Navy Day on Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: ARCHANT

A parade and service will be held on Ipswich Waterfront tomorrow to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of the Second World War and Merchant Navy Day.

Members of the public are being invited to join the doubly poignant occasion.

It will be held on Orwell Quay from 10.40am to 11.30am, at the Merchant Navy Association (MNA) Seafarers' Memorial, opposite the Cult Cafe Bar.

The mayor of Ipswich, Jan Parry, will be at the event, being jointly organised by Ipswich MNA and the Royal British Legion (RBL) branches. Representatives of the Royal Naval Association and Korean Veterans' Association will also take part.

Robin Vickery, president of Ipswich RBL, said: "We always have a service on September 3 for Merchant Navy Day, but this year it's also the 80th anniversary of the start of the Second World War.

"The mayor is going to read out the names of some merchant seamen from Ipswich who died during the war.

"We are hoping members of the public will come. It's important we do remember these occasions and commemorate all the sacrifices that were made."