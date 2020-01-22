Man accused of five burglary offences on same day in adjoining Ipswich streets

The junction of Graham Road and Graham Avenue, in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE Google

A 21-year-old man has been accused of burglary offences at five Ipswich properties in close proximity on the same day.

Marley Wagner, of no fixed address, appeared in custody before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Wagner has been charged with burglary and theft from addresses Paget Road and Graham Avenue; burglary with intent to steal from an address in Valley Road; attempted burglary with intent to steal from an address in Graham Road, and with aggravated burglary at another Valley Road address, where he is also accused of aggravated vehicle taking.

All of the offences, as well as another charge of possessing 0.7g of cannabis, are alleged to have happened on Friday, January 17.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said the charges related to a "string of burglaries in a similar location".

Wagner was remanded in custody to appear for a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on February 18.