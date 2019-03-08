Five arrested by police following Marlow Road stabbing to face no further action

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Five people arrested in connection with a stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Ipswich have been released from police custody and face no further action.

Police were called to the scene, in Marlow Road, at around 6.30pm on Monday, March 11, to reports that a teenager had been stabbed.

The boy was found in an alleyway between Bramford Lane and Broadway Lane. He was taken to hospital for treatment having sustained a single stab wound, which fortunately was not serious and he has now been discharged.

Between 7.15pm and 7.20pm, five people - two boys aged 16 and 17, two 18-year-old men and a 20-year-old man - were arrested in connection to the stabbing.

They were all taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, but have now been released and will face no further police action at this time.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House on 101 quoting reference 13979/19.

Alternatively you can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.