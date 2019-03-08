Heavy Showers

Teenager charged in connection with stabbing of 17-year-old

PUBLISHED: 15:53 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 25 April 2019

A police presence is visible at the start of the footpath on Marlow Road, next to Westbourne Academy Picture: ARCHANT

A police presence is visible at the start of the footpath on Marlow Road, next to Westbourne Academy Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A teenager has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Ipswich last month.

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Ipswich last month.

Police and paramedics had been called to reports a 17-year-old boy had been stabbed in Marlow Road at around 6.30pm on Monday, March 11.

When they arrived officers discovered the boy in an alleyway between Bramford Lane and Broadway Lane, next to Westbourne Academy.

You may also want to watch:

He was taken to hospital and sustained a single stab wound, which was not serious and the boy was discharged the next day.

Five people were arrested in connection with the incident.

They were all taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, but were released shortly afterwards and faced no further action.

Yesterday, officers rearrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the incident and he was taken into police custody for questioning.

He has since been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a kitchen knife, in a public place.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court today, Thursday, April 25.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

