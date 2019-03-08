Teenager charged in connection with stabbing of 17-year-old

A police presence is visible at the start of the footpath on Marlow Road, next to Westbourne Academy

A teenager has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Ipswich last month.

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Police and paramedics had been called to reports a 17-year-old boy had been stabbed in Marlow Road at around 6.30pm on Monday, March 11.

When they arrived officers discovered the boy in an alleyway between Bramford Lane and Broadway Lane, next to Westbourne Academy.

He was taken to hospital and sustained a single stab wound, which was not serious and the boy was discharged the next day.

Five people were arrested in connection with the incident.

They were all taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, but were released shortly afterwards and faced no further action.

Yesterday, officers rearrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the incident and he was taken into police custody for questioning.

He has since been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a kitchen knife, in a public place.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court today, Thursday, April 25.