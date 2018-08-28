Rain

Felixstowe invited to bid for huge grant to regenerate neglected prom gardens

PUBLISHED: 16:30 26 November 2018

An artist's impression of how part of the revamped gardens could look Picture: SUFFOLK COASTAL DISTRICT COUNCIL

An artist's impression of how part of the revamped gardens could look Picture: SUFFOLK COASTAL DISTRICT COUNCIL

Archant

Hopes are high that Felixstowe could be in line for massive grant to help with a new £1million project to regenerate one of the most popular parts of the seafront.

Beach Cafe designs submitted for Martello Park, Felixstowe CGI from local architectural practice Plaice Design Co LtdBeach Cafe designs submitted for Martello Park, Felixstowe CGI from local architectural practice Plaice Design Co Ltd

The project would revamp the neglected Sea Road gardens with a series of different attractions and also provide a café with community space on nearby Martello Park.

The resort has passed stage one of the Coastal Communities Fund process and has been invited to apply for £950,000 – but council officials need to act fast as applications need to be submitted in January.

Geoff Holdcroft, deputy Suffolk Coastal leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “The proposal will add substantially to the regeneration of part of Felixstowe seafront which requires public and private investment for economic growth.

“As an anchor regeneration development, it will help to make Felixstowe a more attractive destination and significantly add to the resort’s visitor economy.

“The proposal will also generate jobs, with a direct economic benefit and it will also provide indirect benefits to the area through greater footfall along the South Seafront by acting as a destination complementing the recent pier and historic garden destination investment.”

The southern part of the resort – home to the amusements, Sunday market, arcades and other traditional seaside attractions – is often packed on weekends all year round and throughout the spring and summer as the main place most visitors head.

Suffolk Coastal District Council and Felixstowe Forward have drawn up plans for a facelift which would see the gardens transformed into a “series of rooms”, a concept which divides them into a run of very different areas with different characters and functions.

These could include a place to play, a dune garden to lounge and rest in, a place to meet, formal gardens, a play, landscape and sculpture garden for families, a ‘parklet’ picnic area, and an artisan street featuring pop-up shops and eating places, possibly housed in converted shipping containers.

Tourism chiefs say: “Each space should have a different character and function and should be exciting places to encounter, drawing pedestrians along the promenade and providing opportunity for gathering, seating, socialising and events.”

The Martello Park café already has planning permission and the aim is to find an operator to run the it on a lease-hold basis and for it to feature adaptable space for diverse community uses.

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Firefighters have tackled a serious blaze on the one way system in Ipswich, however roads around the scene will remain closed until 6.30pm.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The trial of six people charged with murder in connection with the death of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens got underway today with the selection of a prospective jury panel.

Beth the Cat is looking for a new forever home Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Beth the cat lived wild for four years, but now she is looking for a new forever home. Could you help?

Five people were arrested in Stowmarket in total, four of them at one address in town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four people were arrested in Stowmarket after police raided a house suspected of being used for dealing Class A drugs.

All ages from eight upwards are welcome to take part in the Great East Swim. Picture: GREAT SWIM SERIES

Swimmers are getting on their marks, as the biggest open water-swimming event in Suffolk, the Great East Swim, is set to return next year.

Corisha Bailey, 34, went missing from Ipswich Hospital around 3.50pm on Sunday November 25 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police are appealing to the public for help in tracing a missing Ipswich woman.

High winds and rain on the coast of Suffolk could be making waves this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It’s a turbulent week for the weather in Suffolk and Essex. Gusts, rain and chills are all on the way - but when will you need your coat?

The fight happened outside the Dove Street Inn Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A labourer has been ordered to carry out unpaid work for his involvement in a ‘mass brawl’ outside an Ipswich pub.

from left to right, University of Essex Registrar Bryn Morris with Oxford Innovation Commercial Director Gareth Scargill at the Innovation Centre

Businesses are invited to join a £12m innovation centre which is about to open in our region.

