E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Work starts on £1.5m new café project as part of resort regeneration

PUBLISHED: 19:00 05 September 2020

How the new Kitchen@Martello Park on FelIxstowe seafront will look Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD

How the new Kitchen@Martello Park on FelIxstowe seafront will look Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD

Plaice Design Co

Work on a new £1.5million seafront contemporary dining venue is under way – and will be completed ready to receive its first customers next summer.

The new cafe/restaurant Kitchen@Martello Park will be built off Orford Road, Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELLThe new cafe/restaurant Kitchen@Martello Park will be built off Orford Road, Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Barnes Construction is building the café/restaurant at Felixstowe’s Martello Park and the Dedham Boathouse Group will be taking on the running of the new eatery once it is ready to open, offering indoor and outdoor dining with seaviews.

The contractors have already cleared the site at the South Seafront off Orford Road, putting up fencing to protect the public and making a start on foundations.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “Felixstowe is getting national recognition as one of the top seaside destinations in the country and as we hopefully begin to emerge from the coronavirus impact, providing much needed new facilities will be important.

“This is a very exciting time for Barnes Construction and the Dedham Boathouse Group to come in and play an active part in the resurgence of Felixstowe.

Martello Park at Felixstowe will have a new cafe/restaurant by summer 2021 Picture: RICHARD CORNWELLMartello Park at Felixstowe will have a new cafe/restaurant by summer 2021 Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

“The striking design of the building is based around strong coastal themes and sympathetically balances its sensitive location, while also being an iconic visual draw to the area. Not only will it provide a new resort experience, attracting both local people and visitors, it will also support economic growth and provide new employment opportunities.

“The South Seafront has undergone significant redevelopment in recent years and East Suffolk Council has invested a lot in revitalising the area. We believe it is vital that we continue to build on this investment and create developments that benefits local businesses and people as well as visitors to the area.”

Martello Park has already provided new homes, a play area and car parking. The council has also invested in refurbishing the two public shelters and the long-term maintenance of its historic Martello Tower, which forms the centrepiece of the park.

The £1.5m project is funded by the council and the Coastal Communities Fund (CCF) which awarded the council £950,000 grant funding to enable the project to go ahead. Additional funding of £30,000 was also awarded from the Coastal Revival Fund.

A CGI showing the inside of the new Martello Park eatery at Felixstowe Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTDA CGI showing the inside of the new Martello Park eatery at Felixstowe Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD

Cameron and Claire Marshall, owners of the Dedham Boathouse Group, said: “We are super excited to be launching The Kitchen @ Martello Park in Felixstowe next year.

“The Kitchen @ Martello Park will be offering food and drinks with a laid-back seaside vibe. Alongside this, Cameron will also be making delicious homemade candy which will be aptly named The Sweetworks @ Martello Park.”

Mark Hart, joint divisional managing director at Barnes Construction, said: “We are delighted to be involved in this excellent project and are very much looking forward to playing our part in the delivery of another significant community facility in Felixstowe.”

How the new beach cafe at Martello Park will look from Sea Road,, Felixstowe Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTDHow the new beach cafe at Martello Park will look from Sea Road,, Felixstowe Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD

Work under way at Martello Park, Felixstowe, on a new cafe/restaurant Picture: RICHARD CORNWELLWork under way at Martello Park, Felixstowe, on a new cafe/restaurant Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Martello Tower P at Martello Park, felixstowe Picture: PETER WILESMartello Tower P at Martello Park, felixstowe Picture: PETER WILES

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Body of man found near Orwell Bridge

The body of a man has been found below the Orwell Bridge. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenagers found not guilty of unlawfully killing man outside Ipswich takeaway

Richard Day, 45, known as Richie, was described as a quiet, reserved man and a 'real gent' Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Body of man found near Orwell Bridge

The body of a man has been found below the Orwell Bridge. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenagers found not guilty of unlawfully killing man outside Ipswich takeaway

Richard Day, 45, known as Richie, was described as a quiet, reserved man and a 'real gent' Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Work starts on £1.5m new café project as part of resort regeneration

How the new Kitchen@Martello Park on FelIxstowe seafront will look Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD

Orwell Bridge brought to a standstill as emergency services help ‘distressed’ man

The A14 was closed in both directions due to a police incident. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Bus passengers forced to walk up Ipswich hill after bus route changes

Passengers have been angered by changes to the Route 59 bus in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Non-league round-up: Fine wins for Whitton and Brantham, but Long Melford lose in seven-goal thriller

Summer recruit Matt Blake, who scored in Ipswich Wanderers' impressive 2-1 home win over Mulbarton Wanderers. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

‘The football was incredible... There’s not one failure’ – Lambert on EFL Cup win against Bristol Rovers

Freddie Sears makes it 1-0. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com