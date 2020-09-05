Work starts on £1.5m new café project as part of resort regeneration

Work on a new £1.5million seafront contemporary dining venue is under way – and will be completed ready to receive its first customers next summer.

Barnes Construction is building the café/restaurant at Felixstowe’s Martello Park and the Dedham Boathouse Group will be taking on the running of the new eatery once it is ready to open, offering indoor and outdoor dining with seaviews.

The contractors have already cleared the site at the South Seafront off Orford Road, putting up fencing to protect the public and making a start on foundations.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “Felixstowe is getting national recognition as one of the top seaside destinations in the country and as we hopefully begin to emerge from the coronavirus impact, providing much needed new facilities will be important.

“This is a very exciting time for Barnes Construction and the Dedham Boathouse Group to come in and play an active part in the resurgence of Felixstowe.

“The striking design of the building is based around strong coastal themes and sympathetically balances its sensitive location, while also being an iconic visual draw to the area. Not only will it provide a new resort experience, attracting both local people and visitors, it will also support economic growth and provide new employment opportunities.

“The South Seafront has undergone significant redevelopment in recent years and East Suffolk Council has invested a lot in revitalising the area. We believe it is vital that we continue to build on this investment and create developments that benefits local businesses and people as well as visitors to the area.”

Martello Park has already provided new homes, a play area and car parking. The council has also invested in refurbishing the two public shelters and the long-term maintenance of its historic Martello Tower, which forms the centrepiece of the park.

The £1.5m project is funded by the council and the Coastal Communities Fund (CCF) which awarded the council £950,000 grant funding to enable the project to go ahead. Additional funding of £30,000 was also awarded from the Coastal Revival Fund.

Cameron and Claire Marshall, owners of the Dedham Boathouse Group, said: “We are super excited to be launching The Kitchen @ Martello Park in Felixstowe next year.

“The Kitchen @ Martello Park will be offering food and drinks with a laid-back seaside vibe. Alongside this, Cameron will also be making delicious homemade candy which will be aptly named The Sweetworks @ Martello Park.”

Mark Hart, joint divisional managing director at Barnes Construction, said: “We are delighted to be involved in this excellent project and are very much looking forward to playing our part in the delivery of another significant community facility in Felixstowe.”

