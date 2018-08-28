Sunshine and Showers

New flood warning issued for properties on the River Deben estuary

PUBLISHED: 09:20 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 08 January 2019

Areas like Waldringfield are covered by the new flood warning Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM/ ALISON CONNORS

The Environment Agency have issued a new flood warning this morning for isolated riverside homes on River Deben.

The agency said there was a “possibility of some flooding” of homes and businesses between 12 and 2pm this afternoon because of spring rides.

Areas most at risk include Martlesham Bridge and Woodbridge including Bealings Road, School Lane and Sandy Lane.

Riverside parts of Waldringfield and Methersgate Quay are also included.

A statement from the Environment Agency said: “There may be 2 separate high water peaks. Remain vigilant. Be ready to take action to protect your property if flooding is expected. We are closely monitoring the situation and not expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue anything else for the following tide.”

A flood alert remains in place for much of the surrounding area.

The warning is the fourth to be issued for the Suffolk coast today with areas such as Southwold already being covered by warnings.

Forecasters Weatherquest said that there were still concerns about strong winds on the coast for the rest of today, tonight and into Wednesday.

Wednesday should see a dip in the wind speed.

