‘Lonely’ widower caught with indecent images of children on computer

A “lonely” widowed grandfather in Ipswich has avoided jail for possessing indecent images of children.

Martin Reilly, 67, of Elmhurst Drive, was said to have sought solace in pornography featuring young adult females following his wife’s death.

Police seized his laptop in August 2018 and found 20 indecent images of children in unallocated hard drive space among more than 200,000 pornographic images.

Four were judged to fall within the most serious category and featured children aged seven to 10, while six fell within category B and 10 fell in the least serious category C, featuring children aged between two and five.

Reilly admitted three counts of making indecent images of children between 2013 and the date of his arrest at an earlier hearing last October.

On Wednesday, he appeared before Ipswich Crown Court to receive a 12-month community order with a requirement to attend 45 days of rehabilitation.

Prosecutor Christopher Kerr said Reilly told police he had viewed pornography featuring “very young women” but had not downloaded or deliberately saved indecent images of children.

Steven Dyble, mitigating, said Reilly had experienced a “tragic family history” between 2010 and 2014, following the death of his wife of almost 30 years, and had “sought comfort in images of females to help deal with enormous isolation”.

Mr Dyble said a significant majority of images found on the laptop were entirely lawful and that Reilly had candidly accepted his “target range” for internet searches involved women in the late teens or early 20s.

He said a punishment served in the community would allow Reilly the chance of rehabilitation and professional help for issues arising from social isolation.

Judge David Goodin said he had taken into account Reilly’s hitherto spotless record and that the number of indecent images was unusually small in relation to the volume of pornography found, but added: “Every one of these children, in a very real sense, is a victim of this sort of activity.”

Judge Goodin said he was in no doubt that Reilly had shown genuine remorse and had a real prospect of rehabilitation.

Reilly will also be subject to a five-year sexual harm prevention order restricting his use of internet enabled devices and any unsupervised contact with children.